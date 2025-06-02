Africa: The World Bank Supports the Connectivity and Resilience of Road Infrastructure in Mali

press release

Washington — The World Bank has approved a credit from the International Development Association (IDA) in the amount of $219.8 million (approximately CFAF 133 billion) to support Mali in improving climate-resilient connectivity of the country's priority road corridors.

The Road Infrastructure Connectivity and Resilience Improvement Program (Mali Nafa Soro Siraw, Mali-NSS) aims to rehabilitate and upgrade the 137.7 km Diéma-Sandaré section of the Bamako-Dakar Northern Corridor to meet climate resilience standards. Additionally, it will fund the rehabilitation of ancillary and hydraulic facilities along rural roads and tracks in the regions of Nioro and Kayes, surrounding the influence zone of the Diéma-Sandaré section. Furthermore, the project will enhance national road agencies through capacity building and investments in public institutions.

"The rehabilitation of the deteriorated sections will improve the resilience of the national road network, given the critical importance of the Bamako - Dakar Corridor for connectivity," said Clara de Sousa, World Bank Country Director for Mali. "With this new operation, better, safer, and climate-resilient road infrastructure will improve access to education, healthcare, and markets. They will also enable access to economic opportunities, especially for women and girls."

The project will indirectly benefit one million people located within 150 km of the road. The direct beneficiaries are the road users, and the populations close to the roads that have been upgraded and maintained. The project will also reduce travel times and transport costs for road users.