Liberia: Spike in Mpox Cases

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has confirmed an alarming increase in Mpox (Monkeypox) cases, with 69 active cases now recorded nationwide and zero deaths as of May 31, 2025.

This confirmation follows lab results from the National Reference Laboratory (NRL), prompting NPHIL and the Mpox National Incident Management System (IMS) to issue a national public health advisory to prevent community transmission and regional cross-border spread.

"We are witnessing the continued circulation of Monkeypox virus Clade IIa and Clade IIb in Liberia. These strains are infectious and have been detected in neighboring countries as well," said Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, Chairman of the Mpox IMS and Director-General of NPHIL.

Mpox, caused by the monkeypox virus, is transmitted from animals to humans and between people through direct contact -- especially with pus-filled rashes, a hallmark symptom. The virus is known to be highly transmissible, and public health experts are urging vigilance.

"Given our experience with previous outbreaks, we are prepared. The public should remain calm, but alert. We are actively coordinating with regional health authorities," Dr. Nyan assured.

To curtail the spread, NPHIL is advising the public to avoid close contact with individuals showing rashes or suspicious symptoms. People are encouraged to wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitizers, practice safe sex, report any suspected infections, and seek immediate medical attention if rashes develop.

Further, institutions, schools, places of worship, and businesses are encouraged to install handwashing stations and reduce large gatherings. The Ministry of Transport is also formulating specific regulations to prevent overcrowding in public transportation.

"This is not the time for panic, but for action," said Dr. Nyan. "From schools to markets, every institution must play a role. Community transmission is preventable if we all follow the guidelines."

Despite the rising number of cases, no deaths have been reported, a testament to the swift detection and coordination efforts between the Ministry of Health, NPHIL, and Liberia's international health partners.

The NPHIL was established by an act of law in 2016 to respond to public health threats such as Ebola, COVID-19, and now Mpox. Its leadership has emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, especially in light of frequent cross-border travel within ECOWAS.

"Liberia's public health system has grown stronger through the lessons of past outbreaks," Dr. Nyan said. "We are applying those lessons now -- and the public must do their part."

As the Government of Liberia ramps up nationwide surveillance and response, the public is urged to stay informed through official channels, avoid misinformation, and adhere strictly to health protocols.