Ghana: Govt Affirms Support for Smooth Operations of Bauxite Company

The Western North Regional Minister, Wilbert Petty Brentum, has commended the Ghana Bauxite Company Limited for its successful operations at Awaso in the Western North Region.

According to Mr Brentum, the company's operations have resulted in significant job creation and economic growth in the region.

He assured the company of the government's support through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to ensure smooth operations.

The Minister's commendation underscores the government's appreciation for the company's contributions to the local economy.

Mr Brentum noted that the company, being owned and operated by Ghanaians, is a shining example for other mining companies to follow.

He urged other companies to emulate this model for better efficiency and productivity.

The Regional Minister made these comments during a familiarisation visit to the Ghana Bauxite Company Limited at Awaso.

The visit was aimed at discussing matters of mutual interest between the company and the Regional Coordinating Council.

Mr Brentum expressed excitement about the company's corporate social responsibility initiatives, which have benefited the local community.

He encouraged the company to continue giving back to the community.

The visit concluded with an agreement to strengthen collaboration between the Ghana Bauxite Company Limited and the Regional Coordinating Council to ensure continued growth and development in the region.

The General Manager of the Ghana Bauxite Company, Mr Alexander Gyedu, said the company had undergone significant changes since Ofori-Poku Company Limited (OPCL) took over as the major shareholder in 2022.

These changes had been reflected in the company's human resources, machines, fleet of vehicles, and production.

Mr Gyedu emphasized that the company values its human resources and was committed to their welfare and continuous capacity building.

As of the end of February 2025, the company's workforce has grown from 483 to 1,158 employees, with plans to hire more staff to increase production.

The Ghana Bauxite Company Limited is Ghana's first and only operating mine, currently owned by Ofori-Poku Company Limited (OPCL) with an 80 per cent interest, while the Government of Ghana holds a 20 per cent interest through the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC).