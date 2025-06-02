Ghana: Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly Addresses Sanitation , Environmental Challenges

The Ablekuma Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Frank Nkansah, has reiterated the Assembly's resolve address environmental and sanitation challenges confronting the municipality.

He gave this assurance after a decongestion exercise which took place on Friday targeting unauthorised use of public roads and spaces, within the Municipality which has become a source of concern to the residents.

The exercise revealed alarming levels of indiscriminate waste disposal, posing significant environmental and public health risks to the community which the MCE described as unacceptable and would not be countenanced.

He bemoaned the practice where major streets within the municipality had been converted into makeshift garages and vehicle repair centres leading to congestion thus inconveniencing residents and commuters.

"This sort of behaviour would not be accepted in the Municipality, those engaging in these practices are advised to desist from such acts or have themselves to blame saying individuals who leave vehicles on roadsides under the guise of repairs, would have their vehicles towed to the nearest police station or the assembly and surcharged this public nuisance must not be accepted."

Mr Nkansah who emphasised the urgent need for a coordinated, national approach to waste management later led a team from the assembly to inspect an unauthorised dumping site located near the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) premises at Ayigbe Town in order to take a firm decision to decommission the site.

He said while local assemblies continue to play their part, a broader effort involving all stakeholders, including government agencies, the private sector, and the citizenry, was essential to address the growing sanitation crisis.

He further announced that in the coming days, the assembly will be rolling out strict measures aimed at curbing illegal dumping and improving overall sanitation within the municipality including deploying municipal guards to enforce the by-laws.

Mr Nkansah reaffirmed the Assembly's commitment to ensure discipline, cleanliness, and safety across all communities within the municipality, and called on residents to cooperate with the Assembly as it worked to build a healthier and more orderly environment for all.