Ghana: Leverage Current Economic Environment for Sector Growth

2 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Edward Ato Sarpong, has called on manufacturing companies in Ghana to take full advantage of the current conducive economic landscape to drive innovation, competitiveness, and growth in the sector.

Speaking at the 9th Ghana Manufacturing Awards recently held in Accra, Mr Sarpong highlighted the critical role of manufacturing in achieving inclusive and export-led economic transformation.

"The current economic environment presents unique opportunities for local manufacturers to innovate, expand into export markets, and deepen their value chains," he noted.

He added that ADB stands ready to partner with the sector through targeted financing and technical support.

"At ADB, we view manufacturing as an essential partner. The bank has long supported diverse areas within the manufacturing industry, including apparel manufacturing. The agricultural value chain is another key area that is so dear to us as a bank," he said.

"As a bank with a mandate to promote agribusiness, we are committed to supporting viable manufacturing ventures that drive export potential, empower SMEs, and adopt sustainable production practices. Our tailored financing solutions, technical partnerships, and sector-specific products are designed to help local industries grow beyond borders," he added.

Mr Sarpong said "We believe that supporting agro-processing and industrial innovation is key to reducing post-harvest losses, increasing export earnings, and strengthening food security."

He also called for effective collaborations with government, policymakers, and other key stakeholders and consistent investment in skills development, infrastructure, and technology to fully unlock Ghana's manufacturing potential

