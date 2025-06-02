Ghana: 10 Killed, Others Injured in Sogakope-Akatsi Road Crash

A total of 10 people were killed and others sustained injuries when a 15-seater Ford Transit vehicle which were travelling from Accra to Aflao crashed into a tipper truck on Sogakope -Akatsi stretch on Thursday.

Nine people lost their lives instantly while the 10th person died shortly in hospital.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) had to rush at the accident scene at about 10pm, to rescue trapped victims and pulled out the dead from the debris.

The Akatsi-South Municipal Commander of the GNFS, Divisional Officer III, Mr Alderson Savour Coffie, attributed partly the unfortunate loss of lives to speeding and overtaking, particularly in the night when visibility becomes difficult to prevent accidents and save lives and property.

Mr Coffie said the accident could have been prevented if the driver of the Ford Transit commercial vehicle with the registration number VD 468-22 had adhered to road safety regulations.

Speaking in an interview with The Ghanaian Times at Akatsi, Mr Coffie emphasised that the accident could have been prevented in view of its effect, men of the Service had to extract the nine passengers who died on the spot, including the driver of the 15-seater vehicle.

He stated that considering the impact, the death toll and the damage showed that the accident occurred through careless driving with less regards to road transport rules and regulations, and advised drivers to adhere to road safety rules to protect lives and property.

Mr Coffie further explained that preliminary investigations showed that the driver was from Accra heading towards Akatsi, and tried to overtake four vehicles in his lane, and lost possession and sprinted into a moving tipper truck resulting in the loss of lives and property.

The Sogakope District Police Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Lydia Turkson, who confirmed the

accident said the 10 who died in the accident bodies were deposited at the Sogakope District Hospital and the Comboni Hospital.

Superintendent Turkson noted out of the 10 who died were nine men and a woman, including an alleged male nurse from Asamankese, she insisted however, that the names of the deceased should not be mentioned until the families collected the bodies.