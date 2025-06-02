Ghana: Minority Walk Out of Parliament ...March to Eoco to Demand Wontumi's Release

The Minority in Parliament on Thursday staged a walk out protest and marched to the offices of the Economic and Organised Crime Office in Accra demanding the unconditional release of the embattled Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi who was being held in its custody..

This was after the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, told Parliament that the EOCO was demanding a bail condition of GH¢50million worth of properties as his bail condition which had not been heard in any court in the country.

He stated that such capricious laws has no ground in the country's legal system and threaten the minority's boycott of proceedings of the House until the suspect is released.

"Today it is your turn, and in 2028, it will be ours, so you must tread cautiously"

But the Deputy Speaker, Benard Ahiafor, who was in the chair in his reponse to the request indicated that Parliament was not the right arm of government to intervene but rather the Judiciary.

The Minority Leader not satisfied with the Deputy Speaker's respond stormed out of the chamber with his colleagues singing patriotic songs and walked to the frontage of the EOCO premises and sat in the middle of the road blocking traffic in the process.

They were later joined by other party supporters and did not also attempt to forcibly enter the premises, the police personnel on duty were also at hand to provide security.

They decried the "unreasonable" GH¢50 million bail conditions imposed on Wontumi, requiring two sureties to be justified, which he has so far failed to meet, leading to his continued detention but later dispersed around 6pm.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested on Tuesday, May 27, and subsequently interrogated by EOCO over alleged financial irregularities involving the Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM BANK).

Despite being granted bail on Wednesday, his inability to satisfy the terms has kept him in custody, igniting claims from party members that the conditions are excessive and politically motivated.

As Wontumi's legal team races to meet the bail requirements, EOCO has maintained its silence on the investigation details.