Ghana: Amoah's Hat-Trick Keeps Kotoko Title Hopes Alive

Albert Amoah produced a scintillating display to record a hat-trick as Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated Medeama SC 3-2 in a pulsating Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day 33 encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

The Porcupine Warriors saved their best for last in their final home game of the season, producing a spectacular comeback that had the Red Army faithful on their feet despite

falling behind early.

Medeama struck first through the pacey Kingsley Braye, who found the back of the net as early as the fifth minute to silence the home crowd, momentarily.

But Kotoko's response was swift and emphatic.

The hosts turned on the heat, pushing forward in search of an equaliser. Their persistence paid off when Albert Amoah was cynically brought down in the penalty area, earning his side a crucial spot kick.

The in-form striker, who has now netted 12 goals this campaign, stepped up with ice-cold composure to slot home the equaliser in the 23rd minute.

Just four minutes before the break, Amoah doubled his tally with a predatory header that sent the stadium into delirium, giving Kotoko a 2-1 advantage heading into the interval.

Medeama refused to buckle under pressure and restored parity 67 minutes into the second half when Manuel Martey unleashed a thunderous drive from just outside the box that left the Kotoko goalkeeper with no chance.

The equaliser sparked Kotoko into life, with the home side cranking up the intensity and pressing for the winner their passionate supporters craved.

Their prayers were answered when Lord Amoah played provider, threading a sublime pass to Albert Amoah, who completed his hat-trick with a clinical finish in the78th minute that sent the fans into ruptures.

The final whistle confirmed a memorable send-off for Kotoko's home campaign, with Amoah's heroics ensuring the Porcupine Warriors signed off in style before their adoring fans.