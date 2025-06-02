Ghana: 4 Police Officers Promoted for Diligence and Professionalism

2 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The Ghana Police Service has promoted four officers of the Western Central Regional Police Command for exhibiting diligence, professionalism, and dedication in the performance of their duty.

The officers, General Sergeant (G/Sgt) Fetus Gameli Kukuia, General Corporal (G/Cpl) Christian Asare, G/Cpl Nicholas Kingsley Amoah, and General Constable (G/Const.) Adam Yakubu, have been promoted to the ranks of Inspector, Sergeant, and Lance

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) commended the officers and noted that their promotion will serve as motivation and encouragement to other personnel of the Service. IGP highlighted the fact that dedication to duty and exceptional performance will be both acknowledged and rewarded.

It will be recalled that on April 30, 2025, just a day after the murder of five individuals at Asiyaw near Nsawam, the Western Central Regional Police Command arrested three suspects, Hakeem Imoro, Imoro Tahiru, and Nurideen Wahab, for unlawful possession of arms and ammunition at Bawdie Barrier, near Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.

The suspects, according to police said they were travelling on board a Grand Bird Bus with registration number AS 4431 22, en route to Wassa Akropong, when the officers intercepted and searched the bus. The search led to the recovery of a submachine gun (SMG) and 21 rounds of ammunition from suspect Hakeem Imoro.

Upon interrogation, suspect Hakeem Imoro revealed that the firearm had been given to him by his boss, known as Forson, who was later identified as Samuel Atsu Forson alias Alanyo, already under arrest in connection with the murder at Asiyaw.

Further investigations have confirmed that the three suspects arrested at Bawdie Barrier were directly linked to the Asiyaw murder case and were attempting to flee the jurisdiction when they were arrested by the vigilant officers from the Western Central Regional Command.

"The Ghana Police Service commends the officers for their outstanding work and reiterates its commitment to rewarding excellence and dedication in the fight against crime," it indicated

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.