Ghana: 4 Police Officers Promoted for Diligence and Professionalism

The Ghana Police Service has promoted four officers of the Western Central Regional Police Command for exhibiting diligence, professionalism, and dedication in the performance of their duty.

The officers, General Sergeant (G/Sgt) Fetus Gameli Kukuia, General Corporal (G/Cpl) Christian Asare, G/Cpl Nicholas Kingsley Amoah, and General Constable (G/Const.) Adam Yakubu, have been promoted to the ranks of Inspector, Sergeant, and Lance

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) commended the officers and noted that their promotion will serve as motivation and encouragement to other personnel of the Service. IGP highlighted the fact that dedication to duty and exceptional performance will be both acknowledged and rewarded.

It will be recalled that on April 30, 2025, just a day after the murder of five individuals at Asiyaw near Nsawam, the Western Central Regional Police Command arrested three suspects, Hakeem Imoro, Imoro Tahiru, and Nurideen Wahab, for unlawful possession of arms and ammunition at Bawdie Barrier, near Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.

The suspects, according to police said they were travelling on board a Grand Bird Bus with registration number AS 4431 22, en route to Wassa Akropong, when the officers intercepted and searched the bus. The search led to the recovery of a submachine gun (SMG) and 21 rounds of ammunition from suspect Hakeem Imoro.

Upon interrogation, suspect Hakeem Imoro revealed that the firearm had been given to him by his boss, known as Forson, who was later identified as Samuel Atsu Forson alias Alanyo, already under arrest in connection with the murder at Asiyaw.

Further investigations have confirmed that the three suspects arrested at Bawdie Barrier were directly linked to the Asiyaw murder case and were attempting to flee the jurisdiction when they were arrested by the vigilant officers from the Western Central Regional Command.

"The Ghana Police Service commends the officers for their outstanding work and reiterates its commitment to rewarding excellence and dedication in the fight against crime," it indicated