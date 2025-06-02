Ghana: Saminu Sets New National 100m Record

Athletics sensation, Abdul Rasheed Saminu, over the weekend shattered Ghana's 100m record, running an impressive 9.86 seconds to set a new national record.

Saminu, a member of Ghana's athletics team delivered that explosive performance in the preliminary round of the NCAA East championship.

Before the feat, the record was held by Benjamin Azamati with a time of 9.90 seconds in 2022.

Saminu's new time was a micro second shy of a previous 9.87seconds (wind assisted) that qualified him for this year's World Athletics Championship to be held in the city of Tokyo in Japan in September.

.Commenting on his X Account (formerly Twitter), Saminu stated that it was important for stakeholders in Ghana to pay particular attention to athletes plying their trade at home.

Saminu's 9.86 seconds is the world's leading mark which makes him the world's fastest man at the time of writing which also represents a personal best. His time checks in ahead of South Africa's Akani Simbine who has clocked a time of 9.90 seconds this year.

"Hopefully more to come and I want the world to know we got talents in Ghana. It's an honour to be the new national record holder...local based athletes deserve more attention as well" he wrote on X.

Former national record holder, Benjamin Azamati, also recently secured his spot in the Athletics Championship by running a time of 9.98 seconds at the McNabb Sprint Series on May 23 with his time representing a personal best for the two time Olympian.

Both men are likely to compete for Ghana in the Men's 4X100 Relay at the World Championship after Ghana secured qualification on the second day of competition at the World Relays held in Guangzhou, China.