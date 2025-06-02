Congo-Kinshasa: Zoomlion Strikes Deal to Manage Waste in Nigeria, DRC, Ethiopia

ZOOMLION Ghana Limited (ZGL), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), has signed waste management agreements with three countries, solidifying its commitment to sustainable waste management and environmental conservation in Africa.

The company signed a waste management and processing concession agreement with Lagos, Nigeria, and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Lagos, Nigeria

In a major breakthrough, Zoomlion Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of ZGL, signed the public-private- partnership initiative with the Lagos State Government last Monday to transform the Lagos State's waste management landscape, creating around 5,000 jobs, a statement issued by the ZGL copied the Ghanaian Times said.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, formalised the partnership at the State House in Alausa, Ikeja, Nigeria.

This collaboration will see the development of two pivotal facilities: a material recovery plant and a waste recycling plant.

These installations will be crucial in integrating Lagos into a modern and sustainable waste management framework.

Lagos State currently generates approximately 13,000 tonnes of waste daily. Key components of the agreement include the construction of transfer loading stations (TLS) at the Olusosun Dumpsite in Ketu and Solous III Dumpsite in Igando.

The TLS at Olusosun will divert 2,500 tonnes of waste daily to a new material recovery facility (MRF) in Ikorodu, while the TLS at Solous III will divert 1,500 tonnes daily to a new MRF in Badagry.

Additionally, self-tipping tricycles will be deployed to enhance waste collection in hard-to-reach areas across the metropolis. All projects are slated for completion within 18 months.

Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed the agreement as a "turning point" in the state's waste management journey, emphasising that it would create over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and enhance the operations of PSP waste operators.

"Today, we have witnessed the official commencement of a mutually beneficial relationship between a forward-looking private company and a committed public sector," he said.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, described the project as a major milestone, marking the state's transition to a circular waste economy, adding "We can now begin to generate wealth from what we previously discarded."

Kinshasa, DRC

Similarly on the same day, Zoomlion also signed another MoU with the City of Kinshasa, DRC to collaborate on a project focused on the collection, transportation, recovery, and conversion of municipal and other forms of waste into valuable products.

This partnership is expected to generate approximately 5,000 jobs in Kinshasa's waste management value chain.

The Provincial Minister for Environment and Sustainable Development for the Province of Kinshasa, Léon Mulumba Mwana Nshiya, initialled on behalf of the City of Kinshasa.

"This agreement is a symbol of our strong will and unwavering commitment to build a cleaner, greener Kinshasa," Mr Nshiya stated.

The Jospong delegation was led by Mr Daniel Amuyaw Addo, who expressed great enthusiasm about the partnership.

"This signing ceremony reaffirms Jospong's dedication to providing innovative and integrated waste management solutions to Kinshasa. We are grateful to all stakeholders who contributed to defining the scope of this strategic partnership," he noted.

The Governor of Kinshasa, Daniel Bumba Lubaki, in his remarks emphasised the continental importance of the project, stating, "I strongly believe this project will not only improve the environmental well-being of Kinshasa but will stand as a model to project the name of Africa on the global map."

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The MoU between the ZGL and Addis Ababa City Council last Thursday seeks to establish an Integrated Waste Management Infrastructure in the Ethiopian capital.

The agreement will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of existing waste management facilities, ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable environment for Addis Ababa.

Under the MoU, Zoomlion will invest in the development, construction, and operation of material recovery facilities (MRFs) for the purpose of recovering, sorting, and recycling materials extracted from various waste streams, set up compact/mobile transfer loading stations for efficient transfer and management of waste within designated areas and be granted the exclusive right to manage, operate, and maintain the established projects for a defined period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Nigeria Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Upon completion, the integrated waste management facility will not only create around 5,000 new jobs and improve sanitation standards but also contribute significantly to Ethiopia's broader environmental conservation goals.

The Deputy Mayor and General Manager of Addis Ababa City, Wendimu Seta, explained that the partnership represented a major milestone towards a cleaner and more sustainable Addis Ababa.

Mr Seta said with Jospong Group's expertise and dedication, the city could look forward to a more efficient and environmentally friendly waste management system.

The parties indicated that further details on the implementation timeline and specific projects under the MoU would be announced soon.