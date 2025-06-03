Uganda: Historic Chimpanzee Census to Begin in Bwindi Forest

A first-of-its-kind chimpanzee population census is set to begin tomorrow in Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, marking a historic step in conservation efforts aimed at safeguarding one of the country's lesser-studied primates.

Spearheaded by the Jane Goodall Institute Uganda, the census seeks to gather vital data on chimpanzee numbers, their behaviour, and how they use their habitat.

This information will help guide conservation strategies and strengthen efforts to protect these endangered animals for future generations.

"This is the first time we are carrying out a chimpanzee census in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park," said Michael Jurua, the Conservation Science Manager at the Jane Goodall Institute Uganda.

"The park has long been celebrated for its mountain gorillas, but it's also home to chimpanzees, whose welfare and importance to both conservation and tourism need more attention."

Jurua explained that while chimpanzee censuses have been conducted in other parts of Uganda, Bwindi had remained a gap.

"We have carried out censuses in other parks apart from Bwindi. This new initiative will improve our management approach and highlight the value of chimpanzees to the surrounding community and the tourism sector."

Jurua added that the findings will be shared with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and used to shape long-term conservation plans.

"We plan to carry out a chimpanzee census every five years, given their inter-birth interval. This regular monitoring will help us track population trends and adapt accordingly."

The census is a joint undertaking between the Jane Goodall Institute Uganda and UWA, reflecting a broader commitment to biodiversity protection within Bwindi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its rich and varied ecosystem.

Experienced researchers and trackers will lead the operation, conducting surveys and direct observations across chimpanzee habitats in the park.

The data will be analysed to determine population size, distribution, and health, all crucial indicators for the species' survival.

"This is more than a count," said a researcher involved in the effort.

"It's a conservation milestone that will shape how chimpanzees are protected in this forest and beyond."

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, located in southwestern Uganda, is world-renowned for its mountain gorillas, attracting thousands of tourists each year.

But conservationists say it is time for chimpanzees--equally intelligent and ecologically significant--to share the spotlight.

With threats such as habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict putting pressure on primate populations across Africa, this census offers a timely intervention to improve understanding and advocacy for chimpanzee conservation in Uganda.

The fieldwork is expected to take several weeks, after which the results will be made public and used to fine-tune conservation approaches in the region.