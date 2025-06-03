Gambia: Jammeh Accuses Senegal, Coalition Govt of Stealing Gambia's Oil

In a controversial audio, former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, has accused Senegal of illegally stealing oil from Gambian territorial waters, and blaming the coalition government of being an accomplice.

Speaking in an audio message circulated, Jammeh expressed his deep disappointment in Senegal's current leadership, particularly Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, for allegedly allowing the continued exploitation of Gambian natural resources by Senegal. He claimed that the theft of oil has been ongoing and was facilitated by what he described as a covert alliance between Macky Sall and President Barrow.

Upon the announcement of oil discovery in The Gambia, Macky Sall commented that The Gambia would soon resemble the Emirates, and jokingly said, "you know we can steal it." He accused the coalition government of being complicit in the theft of the oil.

"After the coalition government's election victory, a visit was made to Senegal to meet with Macky Sall." An agreement was signed during this visit, which he claimed was for coalition to receive a share of the oil.

"Macky Sall is a well-known thief," Jammeh declared. "He used Adama Barrow to steal our oil. And now Sonko, who I once thought had integrity, is allowing Senegal to continue these criminal acts against Gambia."

Jammeh, also issued a strong warning to the Senegalese government. He claimed that any attempt by Senegal to annex Gambia or undermine its sovereignty would be met with fierce resistance.

"If Senegal tries to annex Gambia, I will wipe them out," he said. "The Senegalese army is full of cowardice. They cannot stand against true patriots."

The remarks have sparked outrage on social media and among political observers across the subregion. Critics warn that Jammeh's remarks could rekindle tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Neither the Senegalese government nor Gambian authorities have officially responded to the allegations as of time of filling this report.

