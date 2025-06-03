Gambia: Tributes Pour in for Journalist Fatou Samba

Tributes have poured in on the demise of Fatou Samba-Joof, the country coordinator of Gambia Talent Promotion - an online TV.

Mrs. Samba-Joof passed away on Saturday peacefully in her sleep, according to her family.

Fatou touched the lives of everyone she worked with through her generosity, warmth, and unwavering commitment to uplifting others, according to Gambia Talent Promotion, while the Gambia Press Union described her passing as "an immeasurable loss not only to your institution but to the media community as a whole."

On the political front, the National People's Party described Ms. Samba's passing as a great loss not only to her family, The Gambia Press Union, and the media fraternity, but to the whole country, while the United Democratic Party described her as "a beacon of journalism and compassion.

The tributes read below:

Gambia Talent Promotion

"It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear sister and colleague, Fatou Samba, who served as our Country Coordinator.

Fatou was more than just a team member, she was family. A kind, humble, and dedicated soul, Fatou touched the lives of everyone she worked with through her generosity, warmth, and unwavering commitment to uplifting others.

Her sudden departure has left a deep wound in our hearts and a void that will be hard to fill. She was a true embodiment of the values we stand for at Gambian Talents Promotion.

We pray that Allah (SWT) forgives her shortcomings, accepts her good deeds, and grants her the highest place in Jannah.

Please keep her and her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Sister Fatou. You will never be forgotten."

Gambia Press Union

"The Gambia Press Union joins the media fraternity in mourning the passing of Fatou Samba, Country Coordinator of Gambian Talents Promotion , who sadly passed away today Saturday.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the proprietor and the entire GTTV family during this difficult time. This is an immeasurable loss not only to your institution but to the media community as a whole.

May Allah (SWT) forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah. Ameen."

National People's Party

"The National People's Party (NPP), under the leadership of its Secretary General and Party Leader, H.E. Adama Barrow, along with its members and supporters, wishes to express deepest sympathy and sorrow over the passing of Fatou Samba of The Gambia Talent Television (GTTV), an online media outlet.

Ms. Samba's passing is indeed a great loss not only to her family, The Gambia Press Union, and the media fraternity, but to the whole country. She dedicated her life to the advancement of press freedom and was hardworking, friendly, and passionate about her work and country.

At The Gambia Talent Television, she was instrumental in mentoring and training many young Gambians who aspired to take up media and journalism as a profession.

The NPP extends its condolences to her husband, Mr. Pa Ousman Joof, her family, The Gambia Press Union, and the entire country.

May Allah Subhanhu Wa-Ta'ala forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah."

United Democratic Party

"H.E. ANM Ousainou Darboe, the National Executive, and the Central Committee learns with shock, the passing of journalist Fatou Samba, Country Coordinator of Gambia Talents TV, we join the nation in mourning this profound loss and extend deepest sympathies to her husband, Pa Ousman Joof (a fellow journalist), the Samba family, and the Gambia Press Union.

Fatou's passing has sparked an outpouring of grief and positive comments and tributes pouring in from colleagues and Gambians across the globe. These are testament to her personality and passion for her work, the UDP echoes similar sentiments as we all collectively remember her as "an exceptional human being whose integrity and compassion touched countless lives."

Her role as a unifying figure in Gambian media is underscored by her ability to bridge divides, a rarity in a field often strained by political tensions.

As the UDP honours Fatou's memory, her legacy serves as a call to uphold the values she championed: truth, balance, and humanity. May her family find solace in the Prophet's reminder, *"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un"* (Surely we belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return), as well as the countless positive tributes pouring in, and may her light continue to inspire Gambian journalism."

