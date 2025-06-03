Nigeria: Over 2,700 Nigerians Missed Hajj Due to Late Payment - NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has stated that 2,717 Nigerians missed the 2025 Hajj over late payment.

Daily Trust reports that the this led to the non issuance of visa to the affected intending pilgrims by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement by NAHCON's Assistant Director Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, said despite its inability to get approval from the kingdom to extend closure of its visa registration, it secured 13,217 visas for Tour Operator Companies out of 14,158 registered pilgrims.

It said this indicated strong participation from the private Hajj sector.

"In the light of the above, NAHCON wishes to console those affected by the visa closure to have faith knowing that Hajj is an answer to Allah's call. However, it is also advised that all intending pilgrims should always plan ahead for their Hajj ahead of deadlines to avoid disappointments.

Usara noted that in a bid to rescue Nigerian intending pilgrims from missing the Hajj, it had intervened in February by securing Masha'ir slots for its Hajj coordinators under the public and private sector.

"From the beginning of Hajj registration to date, NAHCON facilitated extension of deadlines four times; beginning with Hajj fare remittance to visa issuance. Yet, despite several warnings signaling end of visa issuance by April 19, 2025, with its attendant consequences, some intending pilgrims came late with their Hajj payments. Out of consideration following numerous requests for the Commission to continue accepting Hajj fares, NAHCON formally requested an extension of visa processing, which was graciously approved.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"However, further access to visa issuance was blocked since May 19, 2025. The one month extension from 19th April had provided much-needed relief for some State Pilgrims' Welfare Boards that were still accepting late payments as well as Tour Operators who were still finalizing travel and accommodation plans for their clients.

"Hence the visa suspension affected 2, 717 late registration pilgrims from both sides. By the time of visa blockage, 13,217 visas were granted Tour Operator Companies out of 14,158 registered pilgrims, indicating strong participation from the private Hajj sector. Notwithstanding, NAHCON went further within its legal means to accommodate more pilgrims from licensed operators, further boosting the capacity of the operators.

She said despite these gains, it go information that certain operators are engaging third parties for premium Tent A+ services outside the Commission's prior arrangements.

"Hence, NAHCON emphasizes that it recognizes only Rawaf Mina Company as the sole authorized provider for Tent A+ services during the 2025 Hajj. Therefore, NAHCON will not be held responsible for consequences of any arrangements made outside of this recognized channel. Tour operators are therefore strongly urged not to engage in dealings that could compromise the welfare of their pilgrims or violate Saudi regulations.

"NAHCON is urging all stakeholders to align their operations with officially endorsed guidelines. The Commission continues to engage relevant Saudi authorities to safeguard the interests of Nigerian pilgrims and ensure that both private and public sector operators deliver services that meet international standards."