Liberia: New Kru Town U-17 Crowned 2025 Momo Community League Champions After Thrilling Comeback

New Kru Town U — 17 clinched their first-ever MoMo Community League Championship in dramatic fashion on Sunday, June 1, 2025, defeating Barnersville U-17 2-1 in a thrilling comeback at the D-Tweh Field.

The historic title marks a significant achievement in the Lonestar Cell MTN and Liberia Football Association (LFA) youth football tournament.

The final lived up to its billing as Barnersville U-17, seeking to avenge last year's loss, took an early lead through forward Oliver David.

However, spurred by the fervent home crowd, New Kru Town roared back in the second half.

Jamel Kamara equalized from the penalty spot before midfielder Levi George scored the winner, sending the stadium into a frenzy.

As champions, New Kru Town U-17 received L$300,000, gold medals, and a giant championship trophy.

Following the victory, District #16 Representative Hon. Dixon W. Seboe, the Chief Patron of New Kru Town Football, awarded the team an additional L$75,000 cash bonus.

"This is more than just a game," Hon. Seboe stated. "It's a message to our youth that discipline, dedication, and belief can take them to the top. I am proud of every single one of these young men."

Team captain Abraham Barrie, hoisting the trophy, attributed the win to the community's unwavering support. "We fought hard for this. This is not just our win--this is for New Kru Town," he declared.

Back-to-Back Final Heartbreak for Barnersville

For Barnersville U-17, the defeat marked their second consecutive final loss, having fallen to King Gray in 2024. Despite another strong campaign, they settled for the L$200,000 runners-up prize.

Freeport/Battery Factory Clinch Third Place

In the third-place playoff, Freeport/Battery Factory U-17 narrowly defeated Brewerville U-17 1-0, securing L$100,000 and the bronze.

Douglas Sackor Named MVP

Adding to New Kru Town's triumphs, Douglas Sackor was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament. The dynamic midfielder was recognized for his leadership, vision, and composure throughout the competition.

"Douglas wasn't just playing--he was inspiring," said assistant coach Emmanuel Davies. "He set the tempo and lifted the entire squad."

A Message of Appreciation from New Kru Town Football

"On behalf of the entire New Kru Town U-17 team, coaching staff, and management, we extend our deepest gratitude to our fans, residents, and community leaders," said Emmanuel Edgar Davis, Chairman of the New Kru Town Subcommittee. "This trophy belongs to all of us. Your support whether at the field or from home--fueled this victory. Your belief turned into motivation, and your cheers turned into triumph. Together, we've made history."

A Platform for the Future

The 2025 MoMo Community League, the second edition, is proudly sponsored by Lonestar Cell MTN and organized in collaboration with the Liberia Football Association (LFA). The tournament featured 16 U-17 teams from across Montserrado County, serving as a vital platform to showcase raw youth talent.

A Lonestar Cell MTN spokesperson expressed optimism for Liberian football's future: "We want to help discover the next George Weah, the next great Liberian star. This tournament is just the beginning."

As the dust settles on this year's competition, New Kru Town U-17 stands not just as champions, but as the pride of a community and a symbol of hope for the nation's footballing future.