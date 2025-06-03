Liberia: Sinkor Riders Club Calls On Young Liberians to Join and Promote Cycling for Health and Competition

Monrovia — The President and Founder of the Sinkor Riders Cycling Club, Edmund Kloh, is calling on young Liberians between the ages of 15 and 25 who have a passion for cycling to register with the club and join its training program.

Founded in 2021, Sinkor Riders (SR) is a cycling club committed to promoting physical fitness and good health through the sport of bicycling. According to Kloh, the club holds regular training sessions every Saturday and on national holidays from 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

"The aim of our club is to promote good health among our members through cycling," said Kloh. "We also engage with communities by providing support to those in need. Over the years, our training has helped members build physical endurance and cycling skills."

Kloh revealed that club members often train in various locations, including Monrovia and occasionally in Firestone, Margibi County. He emphasized the club's commitment to helping its members stay fit and healthy while developing their cycling talents.

He noted that youth participation in the sport is currently very low--down by about 90 percent--something he described as a serious setback to the growth of cycling in Liberia. However, the club currently trains six young athletes aged 15 to 17 and has seen encouraging results from their participation.

"Our next goal is to recruit more youth between the ages of 15 and 25," Kloh stated. "We want to train and prepare them for both national and international competitions. This will not only promote the sport but also offer opportunities for talented young Liberians."

Kloh assured prospective members that the club is committed to supporting their development, including in areas related to health and wellbeing.

"Our plan is to identify young Liberians with a vision for cycling, train them, and sponsor them in major competitions," he concluded. "This is part of our effort to revitalize the sport of cycling in Liberia and to prepare young athletes for the West African and broader international stage."

Interested youth are encouraged to visit the club headquarters to complete their registration and begin training.