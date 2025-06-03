Liberia: Activist Duku Jallah Announced His Candidacy for the Upcoming Federation of Liberian Youth's Presidential Election

Monrovia — The Head of Secretariat of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) Ernest Duku Jallah has announced that he will contest for the presidency of FLY in the upcoming election that is slated for October 2025.

FLY is the national umbrella organization for youth in Liberia. Jallah, the Head of Secretariat of FLY is a prominent Liberian youth leader, activist, and advocate for democratic participation and historical preservation.

In 2022, Jallah ran for the presidency of the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU) and lost.

"Today I announce my intention to seek the presidency of the Federation of Liberian Youth," Jallah told FrontPage Africa in an exclusive interview.

He added: "I do so with humility, gratitude, and a deep belief in the power of young people to shape the future of our country."

The Head of Secretariat at FLY said, "This is not a decision I make alone. It is a step taken with the hopes and voices of young people from across Liberia who have worked with me, challenged me, and inspired me to believe that we can do more. This campaign is not about me. It is about us. It is about a generation that refuses to be forgotten and a movement that is ready to rise again."

According to Jallah, at FLY, they worked not just to manage the institution but to reimagine its purpose.

The Up to Us National Youth Agenda was developed by Jallah and his team. The agenda is a bold framework that calls for opportunity, justice, and leadership for every young person in Liberia.

He added: "I remember standing with young leaders in Buutuo, Nimba County, the very place where our civil war began. There we signed the Buutuo Declaration."

The declaration Jallah says was a promise to leave behind division and stand for peace.

"That moment taught me that unity is not an idea. It is a choice we must make every single day," he said.