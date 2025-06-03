Liberia: Gborkorquellie Unveils Agenda At Bctc, Vows to Establish First Campus Clinic

Gbarnga — Bong County Technical College's (BCTC) campus came alive Monday as hundreds of students flooded the grounds in support of the Student Progressive Congress (SPC), launching what many described as the most energized and issue-driven student campaign in the institution's history.

Leading the charge was SPC standard bearer Kongoi Gborkorquellie, a respected education student and son of Zota District, who unveiled an ambitious platform centered on advocacy, accountability, and access to student services.

At the center of his vision is a proposal to establish BCTC's first-ever mini-campus clinic, a move he says will address a long-standing gap in health care access for students and provide practical training opportunities for the school's nursing department.

"Our goal is to create a supportive environment where students' health and academic needs are met," Gborkorquellie told a cheering crowd draped in the SPC's orange and white colors. "The mini-campus clinic is a step toward achieving that vision."

While he did not give a timeline, he promised that implementation would begin shortly after a successful student government transition. The clinic, he said, would serve both preventive care needs and educational purposes.

Gborkorquellie, who previously served as student council president at Dolokelen Gboveh High School, is also known for his work as a campus journalist, frequently advocating for student rights and amplifying youth issues across Liberia.

His campaign launch also introduced the "Typing Pool" initiative, featuring a shared desktop computer and printer for student use. The setup aims to ease common challenges students face in completing assignments due to limited access to technology.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our students deserve more than speeches," Gborkorquellie said. "They deserve real, visible change. That's why everything we propose is designed to directly improve student life."

The SPC ticket, also led by vice standard bearer Rettee K. Passawee, has pledged to fight for affordable academic services, transparent governance, and equal student representation. Both candidates have vowed to resist intimidation and ensure student voices are heard at every administrative level.

Backed by a growing list of supporters, the SPC has gained momentum ahead of the June 5 elections. Students like Melvina Patience Vah, Josiah Pailay, and D. Wilson Nornie have declared their support for Gborkorquellie's candidacy, citing his integrity and commitment to service.

"With Kongoi, it's not about politics--it's about purpose," Vah said. "He listens, he acts, and he delivers."

The SPC campaign, according to students, has evolved into more than an election--it's become a movement powered by practical ideas and a desire for meaningful student-led change.

If elected and able to deliver on promises such as the campus clinic, Gborkorquellie's administration would mark a significant shift in how student government serves the needs of the BCTC community.

For Gborkorquellie, the campaign is not just about victory--it's about service, impact, and building a legacy rooted in putting students first.