Liberia: Gongloe Defends Snowe, Accuses Boakai Government of Attacking Free Speech

Monrovia — Human rights lawyer and former presidential candidate Cllr. Tiawan S. Gongloe has strongly defended Bomi County Sen. Edwin Melvin Snowe's controversial remarks wishing for the failure of the Unity Party-led government. Gongloe condemned the Boakai administration's response as a blatant attack on free speech and pledged to represent Snowe in court if legal action is taken against him.

Snowe sparked public uproar last week when he declared that the failure of the Boakai-Koung administration would create an opening for his own presidential ambitions in 2029. He accused the government of violating tenure laws and reneging on its 2023 campaign promises.

The Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, through Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah, labeled Snowe's comments as destabilizing and accused him of inciting unrest.

In response, Snowe raised concerns about threats to his safety and called for legal protection. He also petitioned the Liberian Senate's joint committee on Executive and Judiciary to investigate the government's reaction to his political comments.

Gongloe Offers Legal Representation

Writing on his official Facebook page, Gongloe described Snowe's remarks as legitimate political expression protected by law. He promised free legal representation for Snowe or any citizen facing retaliation for exercising their constitutional rights.

"Let me promise Senator Snowe--if the government goes after you, takes you to court or does anything, I will provide you legal service," Gongloe said. "I will defend anyone whose rights are infringed for exercising their democratic freedoms under the Constitution of Liberia and international laws to which Liberia is a party."

He cautioned, however, that his defense does not extend to what he termed "mercenary journalists" and "mercenary civil society activists" who spread disinformation for personal gain.

Accuses Government of Intolerance

Gongloe said the administration's aggressive reaction to Snowe's political rhetoric demonstrates intolerance for dissent, even from within government. He criticized the coordinated attacks by senior officials on Snowe's statement.

"Last week, I read in the papers and heard on radio officials reacting strongly to Senator Edwin Snowe," Gongloe said. "What I gathered was that their outrage stemmed from his wish that the government fails."

He urged the Unity Party government to see criticism as motivation to perform better, not as a personal affront.

"Let Criticism Motivate You"

Gongloe recalled how negative public perception once surrounded his own ambitions but served as inspiration rather than discouragement.

"Some said I was only good for student activism and would never graduate from the University of Liberia," he said. "But rather than getting angry, I used that as fuel to succeed."

He encouraged the current administration to adopt a similar mindset.

"Let Senator Snowe's statement motivate you. Prove your critics wrong through good governance--not bitterness. That is what strengthens democracy," he added.

Supports Freedom of Expression

Gongloe said free speech is critical to good governance and democratic development. He emphasized that divergent opinions should be embraced as opportunities to improve, not suppressed as threats.

He also cited a personal example to underscore the value of political tolerance. During the 2023 presidential election, Gongloe said his sister supported his candidacy in the first round but later endorsed former President George Weah in the runoff--despite his own endorsement of Joseph Boakai.

"I had no problem with that. Despite speculation of division within the Gongloe family, my sister and I remain very close," he said.

Commends Weah for Repealing Speech Laws

Gongloe also praised former President Weah for enacting the Kamara Abdullai Kamara (KAK) Act of Press Freedom in 2018, which decriminalized speech-related offenses such as libel and sedition.

He disclosed that as Solicitor General, he had drafted a repeal bill in 2009 and shared it with then-President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, the Senate, and the Press Union of Liberia. However, it was Weah who championed and signed the legislation into law.

"If former President Weah had not supported the repeal in 2018, it would have been very difficult by 2021 or 2022," Gongloe said. "The KAK Act has since become a cornerstone of free expression in Liberia."

He concluded that the law has elevated Liberia's democratic standards by protecting citizens from arrest or harassment for their political views.