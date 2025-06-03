Liberia: Former True Whig Party Leader Demands Probe Into Boakai Aircraft Malfunction

Monrovia — Former Grand True Whig Party standard bearer Eric Olson is calling for a full-scale investigation into the recent incident involving a presidential aircraft that suffered a tire malfunction while carrying President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr.

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 29, when the presidential aircraft experienced a burst tire upon landing, according to a statement issued by the Liberia Airport Authority. The aircraft was temporarily disabled on the active runway at Roberts International Airport until a private plane was removed to clear the obstruction.

While no injuries were reported and the situation was eventually resolved, Olson said the occurrence raises serious questions about aviation safety and the operational readiness of aircraft transporting Liberia's leadership.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Olson described the event as "alarming" and sharply criticized the Liberia Airport Authority's response, which he claimed lacked the transparency needed to reassure the public.

"I am deeply disappointed with the Liberia Airport Authority's response, which appears to lack the transparency necessary to instill public confidence," Olson said. "Such a technical malfunction cannot be dismissed as an isolated issue; it threatens our national stability and the safety of our leaders."

Olson called on the government to authorize a full legislative investigation into the incident, including a review of the aircraft's ownership, maintenance history, repair records, and service documentation.

"The ownership, maintenance, repairs, and service records of the aircraft must be disclosed without delay," he said. "We cannot afford to take for granted the safety of President Boakai, other government officials, and citizens."

He urged accountability from every government agency involved in the procurement, chartering and management of the aircraft, adding that the integrity of Liberia's transportation systems is directly tied to national security.

According to Olson, the incident reveals broader systemic vulnerabilities within the aviation sector that require immediate oversight and reform.

He appealed to lawmakers to prioritize the matter and demonstrate a commitment to transparency, national safety, and responsible governance.

"I urge our lawmakers to take this incident seriously and ensure a full investigation is carried out in the interest of public trust and national stability," Olson said.

He warned that any attempt to downplay or conceal the root causes of the incident would undermine confidence in the government and endanger lives.