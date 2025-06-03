Liberian Ambassador Praises AFL Music Graduates As Model of Military Discipline and Artistry

Accra, Ghana — Liberia's Ambassador to Ghana, Musu Yartu Ruhle, has praised the recent graduation of seven members of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) from a specialized music training program in Accra, describing their accomplishment as a powerful representation of discipline, artistry and transformation within Liberia's military.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at the Armed Forces of Ghana Central Band Music School, Ambassador Ruhle extended congratulations to the AFL graduates, applauding their dedication, resilience and commitment to service.

"Their commitment not only enriches the AFL but also serves as an inspiration to fellow service members and the broader Liberian community," she said.

Ambassador Ruhle emphasized that the graduation aligns with the AFL's broader strategy of expanding professional skills within its ranks. She noted that the newly trained musicians will now participate in official military events, including parades, public ceremonies and community engagement initiatives.

"These musicians will also train other personnel to strengthen the Army Band," she said. "This initiative enhances both the ceremonial and civic dimensions of the AFL and fosters national pride."

The ambassador commended the AFL leadership for investing in the program and lauded the instructors for their dedication to excellence. She said such efforts not only preserve but also elevate Liberia's military traditions.

Ruhle reaffirmed the Liberian Embassy's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote the holistic development of the armed forces and expressed optimism that the AFL's musical unit will continue to serve as a unifying force for the nation.

The graduation ceremony was attended by high-ranking military officials, government representatives, family members of the graduates and staff of the Liberian Embassy. Attendees were treated to live performances by the newly trained musicians, showcasing their skills and the program's success in advancing military music education.

Certificates were presented to the seven AFL personnel who completed the five-month training, which ran from Jan. 10 to May 28 and covered instrumental mastery, music theory and performance techniques.

The graduates included Sgt. Rufus T. Weah, Sgt. Napoleon C. Myers, Cpl. Blayon Dino Botoe, Cpl. Siafa K. Walker, Cpl. Arthournecial B.S. Zina, Pvt. Pamelia T. Borkuah and Pvt. William Wolo Bartuah. Among them, Cpl. Zina received top honors as Best Allied Student, a distinction reflecting outstanding academic and artistic performance.

Training instructor Sgt. Sakyiamah Kwaku Prince, who served as officer-in-charge of the Liberian cohort, commended the soldiers' progress and proposed a future Memorandum of Understanding between the AFL and the Ghana Armed Forces to allow instructors to conduct music training directly in Liberia.

"The talent was already present in the team--it just needed to be harnessed," Sgt. Prince said. "Music can be a powerful force for national unity, and Liberia's military is embracing it with vision."

The training program is part of a broader effort to rebuild Liberia's military traditions following years of civil unrest. Recognizing Ghana's longstanding excellence in military music, the AFL partnered with the Ghana Armed Forces to raise the standard of ceremonial performance and deepen regional cooperation.

The partnership has since enhanced the AFL's public presence, with its band playing key roles at national events, parades and diplomatic engagements. Officials from both countries said they expect continued exchanges, joint performances and expanded training opportunities in the near future.