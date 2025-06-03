Liberia's Labor Ministry Launches Nationwide Audit of Foreign Work Permits

Monrovia — The Ministry of Labour has launched a nationwide audit of foreign work permits, targeting businesses and concession areas across Liberia. The audit begins Tuesday and is aimed at ensuring that all non-Liberian workers are employed in accordance with the conditions of their approved work permits.

Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper Kruah, speaking at a press briefing Monday, said the ministry has observed a troubling pattern of employers misrepresenting the actual roles of foreign employees, particularly during permit renewals.

"The Ministry has observed an alarming trend wherein employers misrepresent the actual job functions of alien employees," Kruah said. "This practice, especially common during the renewal process, undermines our labor regulations."

As part of the audit, employers will be required to present approved work permit applications for all foreign workers. They must also submit a detailed list of Liberian employees and their job titles, along with a corresponding list of foreign employees and their actual roles. Kruah stressed that no company or concession will be exempt from the exercise.

"This audit is not intended to disrupt business operations, but to ensure compliance and fairness in the labor market," he said. "We urge all employers and foreign workers to cooperate fully with this process."

The move comes amid mounting criticism of the ministry's oversight practices. Kruah has recently come under fire for allegedly issuing more than 8,000 work permits to non-Liberians without disclosing job descriptions or roles -- a practice lawmakers argue violates national labor laws and disadvantages qualified Liberian workers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kruah appeared before the Liberian Senate on May 20, following repeated summons from lawmakers. His appearance was prompted by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, who expressed frustration over the ministry's continued approval of work permits for foreign nationals in positions reserved by law for Liberians.

"This practice contradicts both the letter and spirit of the Decent Work Act," Dillon said. "Year after year, the Ministry renews work permits for non-Liberians -- even for jobs legally reserved for Liberians."

If thoroughly enforced, the audit could mark a turning point in labor oversight and foreign employment accountability in Liberia. The ministry has yet to announce how long the process will take or what penalties may be imposed for noncompliance.