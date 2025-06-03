Liberia Council of Churches Re-Elects Rev. Reeves, Adopts Resolution On Peace and Reconciliation

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has concluded its 35th General Assembly with the re-election of the Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves Jr. as president for another four-year term and the adoption of a resolution promoting peace, reconciliation and community development.

The assembly, held from May 28 to 31 in Monrovia, brought together representatives from Christian churches and faith-based organizations across Liberia. The eight-point resolution, read during the closing session by George Mulbah, reaffirmed the Council's commitment to national reconciliation through dialogue, forgiveness and roundtable discussions.

The resolution also calls for intensified support for peacebuilding and conflict resolution initiatives, while encouraging churches and communities to collaborate in fostering local development.

Other newly elected officials include the Rev. Sanjee Stepter as first vice president, the Rev. Dr. Abraham Powell as second vice president, and Emmanuel Howe as treasurer.

The assembly was not without controversy. A faction identifying themselves as "Concerned Heads of Churches and Organizations of the Liberia Council of Churches" issued a formal protest, accusing the LCC leadership of organizing the convention and drafting a new constitution without proper authorization. In a letter addressed to Rev. Reeves, the group warned that the assembly and elections could be considered illegitimate and threatened legal action if the process proceeded.

Despite the objections, the Council moved ahead with the elections and adopted the resolution as planned.

Reeves, who also serves as senior pastor of Providence Baptist Church in Monrovia, will now lead the Council's efforts to strengthen unity within the religious community and advance its mission of peace and national healing.