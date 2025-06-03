Liberia: Learning Agenda - Advancing Youth Rights and Livelihoods Across Borders, Yocel Expected to Host 24 Passionate Grantees From Liberia and Sierra Leone

Paynesville — Beginning June 2-4, 2025 at the Royal Ambassador Hotel in Margibi, YOCEL is expected to bring together 24 passionate grantees from Liberia and Sierra Leone under the theme: "Protecting Livelihood and Economic Empowerment of Young People through an inspiring regional workshop in Liberia.

According to YOCEL, the convening is part of the Wologizi Fund Program, organized by YOCEL Inc. and generously funded by the Fund for Global Human Rights (FGHR). The workshop brings together 10 Liberian and 4 Sierra Leonean youth-led organizations, alongside facilitators from Liberia, Mexico, Uganda, and the United Kingdom. Over three days, participants are connecting across borders, exchanging knowledge, and digging into key questions around livelihoods, economic empowerment, and youth rights.

Chinelonma Anaetoh, the Program Manager for the Wologizi Fund Initiative and Emmanuel Mulbah, the Chief Executive Officer of YOCEL, in their opening remarks, welcomed delegates to Liberia and the Learning Agenda Workshop.

They emphasized the importance of this space for building networks and shared learning. This is a moment to reflect on what it means to truly center young people in development efforts, not just as beneficiaries, but as changemakers and leaders.

CEO Mulbah acknowledged the growth of the Wologizi Fund Cohort and reaffirmed YOCEL's commitment to amplifying youth-led work across the continent.

Setting the tone for the workshop, John Kabia, FGHR's Program Director for Children and Youth Program, introduced the Code of Conduct, encouraging participants to maintain a spirit of respect, confidentiality, safety, and collaboration.

"This space belongs to all of us," he reminded the group. "We are here to learn from one another, to share with honesty, and to challenge ourselves, while always upholding each other's dignity."

At the heart of the workshop is the Learning Agenda--a tool designed to help grantees reflect on their impact, build community-centered approaches, and drive transformational change.

Throughout the sessions, participants are reviewing the agenda, sharing stories, and mapping out how their work connects to broader human rights and development issues.

To foster engagement, delegates were placed into six learning teams, each asked to choose a name, chant, and team structure.

The results have been electric: names like "Mangaga - Power" and "Intelligent Girls - Thinking Smarter, Doing Better" reflect both the creativity and cultural pride of the young leaders in the room.

One standout activity involved story-based drama, where teams presented scenes reflecting the challenges young people face moving from surviving to thriving. The performances sparked meaningful conversations around exclusion, gender inequality, harmful norms, and the power of alternatives--such as entrepreneurship and inclusive programming.

While the workshop is grounded in serious learning, it also celebrates culture, community, and connection. From traditional songs to upcoming cultural showcases, every moment is a chance to honor the identities and stories in the room.

This is more than a workshop. It's a living, learning community--a space where young people are seen, heard, and supported to lead. As one guiding principle of the workshop reminds us: "This is not about you. It's about the community you serve."