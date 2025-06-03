Liberia: Journalists Learn How Artificial Intelligence and Other Digital Tools Can Help Amplify Their Impact

Monrovia — Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how many industries function, and journalism is no exception. Over the course of three days, 29 to 31 May 2025, journalists working with FrontPage Africa and New Narratives learned about how to use these emerging technologies in their everyday work.

Journalists learned best practices for using tools like ChatGPT accurately and ethically. They also learned about AI tools that can help transcribe interviews and enhance audio -- something which journalists have to do on a daily basis.

"We journalists are transitioning from what we've known over the years to a new space of storytelling," said Grace Joshua Williams, a fellow at New Narratives. "I never knew about using AI or ChatGPT or even video editing to the level in which I was trained. But from what I've been able to learn over the few days, has inspired me, opened my mind to want to go to a broad perspective in storytelling."

The training also focused on reaching younger audiences on digital platforms through photos and video.

Every year, more and more young people in Liberia gain access to the internet. But this young population faces many challenges. More than half of Liberia's population is under the age of 25. Unemployment rates are high, and many are unable to complete their education. According to a 2021 UNICEF report, around one in three children between the ages of 5 and 17 are working.

Journalists can use the latest technologies to reach these young audiences on platforms like Facebook and TikTok and empower them with information that can help them in their life.

"This was about helping the journalists adapt that content, the great journalism that they're doing in radio and online and print, and make it more accessible for audiences on Facebook, on Instagram, on WhatsApp, maybe TikTok down the track," said Clarke. "The whole point of New Narratives is to try and build a journalism ecosystem that's financially sustainable."

In addition to three days packed with lots of learning, an Investigative Reporting Award was presented by Kerstin Jonsson Cissé, from the Swedish Embassy in Monrovia, to King Brown for his work with New Narratives.

The journalists also heard from experts at the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) and Smart Liberia. The experts spoke about the importance of youth representation in the government, and the importance of supporting education, innovation and entrepreneurship.