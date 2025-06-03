Liberia: Former President Weah, ANC Leader Cummings Hold Private Meeting Amid Rising Political Speculation

Monrovia — Former President George Manneh Weah and Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander B. Cummings held a private meeting Monday evening at Weah's residence on 9th Street in Monrovia.

The unannounced closed-door meeting, which reportedly lasted over an hour, brought together two of Liberia's most recognizable political figures and was attended by a select group of aides from both camps.

While no official statement has been released by either Weah or Cummings, sources familiar with the conversation say the discussion focused on the current state of national affairs, the challenges facing the opposition, and the prospects of building a unified front.

"They talked about the future of the country under the Boakai administration and what role responsible opposition leadership could play going forward," said a political insider who requested anonymity. "There was a frank exchange on how to address the growing discontent across the country."

The meeting comes at a time when the country is facing mounting economic hardship, political division, and growing dissatisfaction with the Boakai administration's performance.

Public protests and civil society complaints about selective justice, delayed reforms, and the erosion of trust in institutions have increased in recent months. With the opposition bloc fragmented and struggling to assert a unified voice, many see the Weah-Cummings engagement as potentially significant.

Political observers say the meeting may signal the start of a realignment within the opposition as it searches for a viable strategy ahead of the 2029 general elections. "Weah and Cummings have different political identities, but they share a common challenge--how to stay relevant and effective in a country that is clearly demanding more from its leaders," said political analyst Samuel McCauley. "This meeting could be the first step toward a strategic partnership, or at least a coordinated response to the challenges facing Liberia."

Though no formal declarations were made following Monday's meeting, observers note that the lack of immediate media engagement from either side reflects the sensitivity of the dialogue. "This is not the kind of meeting where you issue a press release an hour later," said a senior diplomat in Monrovia. "If something substantial came out of it, they are likely taking time to weigh the political implications before making any announcements."

Civil society groups have welcomed the news of the meeting with cautious optimism. "At a time when the country seems divided and frustrated, it is important that political leaders find ways to talk," said Martha Nimley, a youth advocate and community organizer. "We don't know what they discussed, but if it leads to more cooperation on key national issues, it will be good for the country."

Weah, who served as president from 2018 to 2024 before conceding defeat in the 2023 runoff election, has kept a relatively low profile since leaving office. However, he has recently begun making public statements criticizing aspects of the current government's performance, particularly what he describes as selective governance and missed opportunities for national development.

Cummings, who finished third in the 2023 presidential election, has maintained a visible presence through policy advocacy and civic engagement. He has consistently called for a more transparent, accountable government and has positioned the ANC as a reformist movement.

His meetings with youth groups, international partners, and civil society leaders have kept him in the spotlight, even as his political party works to rebuild its grassroots base.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The political contrast between Weah and Cummings is notable--one a former international football star turned populist president, the other a former Coca-Cola executive with a technocratic vision for governance. However, their shared experience as presidential contenders and their ongoing criticism of the current administration suggest potential areas of common ground.

Despite their differences, both men are seen as possible catalysts for opposition reorganization. Political strategist Emmanuel Tarpeh says the prospect of even informal coordination between the two could inject energy into a struggling opposition landscape. "Neither Weah nor Cummings can win alone at this point," Tarpeh said. "But if they can find common ground and bring together broader coalitions, they could reshape the national political conversation."