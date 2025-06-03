Liberian Afrobeat Star Jzyno Rallies Nation Behind UN Security Council Bid

Monrovia — Popular Liberian Afrobeat singer Jonathan Lee, widely known as JZyNo, has issued a passionate call for national unity as Liberia prepares for one of the most significant moments in its diplomatic history -- its bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In a message released late Monday night, the artist urged all Liberians, regardless of political, ethnic, or social backgrounds, to rally behind the country's ambition to take a leadership role on the global stage.

Speaking directly to his fellow citizens, JZyNo did not mince words about the gravity of the moment. "Tonight, I speak to you not just as an artist, but as a proud son of this soil -- a witness to our pain, our progress, and now, our moment of promise," he began.

His statement, deeply emotional yet sharply focused, was both a reflection on Liberia's long journey from conflict to recovery and a declaration of optimism about the nation's future role in international affairs.

"Tomorrow, Liberia stands before the world to claim its rightful place among the nations -- a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council," JZyNo said. "This is not just another position. This is the most important global opportunity our nation has faced since the end of our civil war. It is a symbol of how far we've come -- from broken streets to rebuilding dreams, from silence to speaking with authority on the world stage."

Liberia's UNSC bid comes at a time when African voices are increasingly calling for more representation within the world's top decision-making bodies. A successful bid would place Liberia at the heart of global peace and security deliberations, giving the country an unprecedented platform to contribute to shaping international responses to conflict, justice, and development.

JZyNo, known for blending music with social advocacy, framed the UNSC bid not simply as a political move but as a moral statement and a symbol of national resilience.

"This bid is more than politics. It is a message. A message that Liberia is ready. Ready to lead. Ready to contribute. Ready to ensure peace, justice, and global cooperation, not just for Africa, but for all of humanity," he emphasized.

But the artist was quick to point out that Liberia's strength abroad must be rooted in unity at home. He used his platform to call for reconciliation, collective pride, and a renewed sense of national purpose.

"Let me be clear: no voice can rise alone. To be strong out there, we must first be united here. No matter your tribe, your county, your party, or your past -- this is the time to come together as one people," he said.

Addressing everyday Liberians--the "market woman, the teacher, the youth, the elders, the peacemakers, the survivors"--JZyNo reminded his audience that this diplomatic endeavor belongs to all citizens, not just those in government or high office.

"This bid belongs to you," he said, reinforcing the message that Liberia's story of survival and transformation must be collectively told and defended.

The singer expressed hope that the day ahead would mark a new chapter in Liberia's global engagement. "Let us put country above self. Let us show the world that Liberia is not just asking for a seat -- we are offering leadership rooted in experience, resilience, and hope," he said. "As the sun rises tomorrow, let it shine on a new Liberia -- standing tall, standing proud, standing together."

Ending with a rallying cry under the hashtag #LiberiaForUNSC, JZyNo urged citizens to "make history" and "make Liberia heard." He concluded, "God bless you, and God bless the Republic of Liberia."