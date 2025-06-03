Liberia: Advocacy Group Stand Launches Door-to-Door Mobilization to Ignite Nationwide Protest Movement

Monrovia — The grassroots political movement STAND has kicked off its much-anticipated "Street-to-Street, Door-to-Door" campaign, beginning in District 7, Montserrado County, as part of its national mobilization effort ahead of the July 17 "Enough is Enough" nonviolent protest.

The launch marks the movement's first on-the-ground community engagement in what STAND says will be a sweeping campaign to reclaim the voice of the Liberian people.

With volunteers moving door to door and bloc to bloc early Monday morning, the campaign quickly gained momentum in neighborhoods across District 7. STAND activists engaged residents in conversations about Liberia's worsening economic conditions, the rise in corruption, unemployment, and what they described as a steady erosion of democratic governance under the administration of President Joseph Boakai.

In a statement issued after the launch, STAND praised the residents of District 7 for their strong turnout and expressed gratitude for their willingness to participate in what the group calls a growing national awakening. "We salute the courage and commitment of the people of District 7," the group stated. "This is just the beginning. We are organizing, mobilizing, and recruiting across Liberia. July 17 is the People's Day."

Monday's launch also came with a sharp rebuke of the government's continued use of the 2024 Afrobarometer survey, which some officials and pro-government voices have cited to claim rising public confidence and perceived national progress.

The survey conducted from July 30 to August 21, 2024, was taken just six months after President Boakai assumed office. STAND insists the data is outdated and no longer representative of the lived realities of Liberians.

The group criticized government surrogates for weaponizing a year-old survey to construct a false narrative of success. "Relying on a year-old survey to justify the government's performance is both dishonest and dangerous," STAND said. "Liberia deserves honest reflection, not propaganda."

According to STAND Chairman Morlu Morlu, the 2024 Afrobarometer poll reflected a temporary surge in optimism common after elections -- not tangible governance results. "It was a snapshot of hope, not a measure of success," Morlu said. "A full year later, that hope has faded. What we are witnessing now is a full-blown crisis across every sector."

In a detailed overview of the current state of the nation, STAND pointed to several indicators of decline, including escalating poverty and deteriorating living conditions, soaring youth unemployment, rampant corruption with no major prosecutions, selective application of justice and tenure violations, and an overall decline in investor confidence and public trust.

The group also voiced concern about increased suppression of dissent, intimidation of civil society, and growing fears among ordinary Liberians who feel neglected and unheard. "These are the real issues confronting our people," STAND emphasized. "Yet, rather than addressing these problems, the government chooses to cling to outdated polling data to justify its narrative."

As part of its campaign, STAND is calling on Afrobarometer and other reputable research institutions to return to Liberia and conduct a new, updated national survey that accurately captures citizens' perspectives in mid-2025.

According to the group, any new polling must assess issues such as corruption in government, access to justice and fairness in the legal system, economic hardship and inflation, human rights violations, and erosion of democratic institutions. "Liberians need real data, not political spin," the group declared. "Only by understanding the truth can we chart a path forward."

STAND has confirmed plans to expand the campaign to all 17 electoral districts in Montserrado County, with additional teams being mobilized in Bong, Grand Bassa, Nimba, Lofa, and Margibi Counties in the coming weeks.

The July 17 protest, branded under the theme "Enough is Enough," is envisioned as a massive, peaceful demonstration aimed at pressuring the Boakai administration to deliver on its promises and respect democratic principles.

Organizers say the protest will include civil society groups, student unions, market associations, youth organizations, and thousands of ordinary citizens. "This movement is not about politics," said Morlu. "It's about restoring hope, demanding results, and refusing to be lied to by those in power. If democracy means anything, then this is our moment to make it count."

STAND is also calling on the international community and democratic observer missions to monitor the protest preparations and ensure that the rights of citizens to peaceful assembly and free expression are protected. The group warned that any attempt to suppress the protest or intimidate participants would be met with widespread condemnation, both domestically and internationally.

"We will not allow fear or repression to silence the truth," STAND stated. "Liberians are ready to rise, peacefully and lawfully, for justice and change."

As residents in District 7 welcomed campaigners into their homes, many expressed hope that the growing movement would finally hold national leaders accountable. "We are tired of empty promises," said one resident in the Lakpazee area. "It's time for action, and this campaign is giving us the power to speak up."

With the July 17 protest now just over six weeks away, STAND says its campaign will continue to expand daily, reaching more communities and spreading its message of accountability, justice, and reform. "This is not a one-day event," the group concluded. "It is a people-powered movement to reclaim our democracy and restore the soul of Liberia. And it has begun -- door by door."