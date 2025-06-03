Ghana: Land Minister Reaffirms Ghana's Leadership in Sustainable Mining

3 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cecilia Yada Lagba

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has reaffirmed Ghana's leadership in sustainable mining, positioning her as a model in the West African sub-region.

According to him, Ghana was a continental trailblazer in sustainable mining, positioning itself as a benchmark for responsible resource development in West Africa.

"Ghana is not just a mining destination -we are proof that responsible investment and transformative development can go hand-in-hand," Mr Buah noted.

Speaking at the opening of the 18th West Africa Mining and Power Exhibition and Conference (WAMPEX 2025) held in Accra on Wednesday, the minister highlighted the country's exemplary leadership in ensuring responsible resource development and urged other countries in the sub-region to emulate her.

This, he attributed to the country's strong performance across four critical pillars, which included investor confidence, environmental stewardship, community impact, and transparent governance.

Mr Buah underscored some of the country's stable policies which attracted a total of $1.2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the mining sector in 2024, attributing it to the country's investor-friendly climate, stable democracy, and skilled workforce.

Furthermore, the minister stated that over 100 mining communities were directly benefiting from the Mineral Development Fund, underlining the country's shift from corporate social responsibility to genuine shared value.

He reiterated that the country was open for business and had policies in place to welcome potential investors in the mining sector.

"WAMPEX 2025 should be remembered as the moment we turned promise into practice, where sustainable deals were struck, transformative partnerships formed, and West Africa's mining future reshaped," he urged.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Ahmed Dasana Nantogmah, underscored the relevance of this year's theme: "The Mining and Power Hub: Driving Sustainable Investment Opportunities in West Africa," emphasising the need for a competitive, sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready investment framework in West Africa.

The three-day conference which begun on Wednesday, Mr Nantogmah said featured over 220 exhibitors from 30 countries, with more than 5,000 participants and 200 conference delegates.

He said the conference aimed to promote innovation, sustainability, and local content in the mining and energy sectors, calling for collaborative efforts to build transparent regulations, predictable investment climates, and strong institutions.

