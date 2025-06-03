West Africa: Liberia United Methodist Church Mourns Death of 24 Members in Deadly Nigeria Attack

Monrovia — The Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC) has expressed deep sorrow and solidarity following a brutal attack in Karim Lamido, Taraba State, Nigeria, that left more than 30 people dead, including 24 members of the United Methodist Church.

In a statement released on May 31, Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr., Resident Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference and President of the College of Bishops of the West Africa Central Conference, condemned the violence and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the United Methodist Church in Nigeria.

"We have received with great pain the reports of brutal attacks... violence that has led to the killing of over thirty people, including twenty-four members of The United Methodist Church," Bishop Quire said.

The violence, which occurred between May 23 and 24, targeted the communities of Munga Lelau, Magami, Munga Dosso, and Bandawa. In addition to the tragic loss of life, over 62 homes were reportedly destroyed and more than 5,000 people displaced.

Among the worst-hit congregations were:

United Methodist Church Munga Lelau

United Methodist Church Magami

United Church No.1 Munga Dosso

United Methodist Church Bunkabu

United Methodist Church Bunkachi

United Methodist Church Ngurore Jabu

The statement also noted that the Baptist Church community in the region was affected and expressed solidarity with them in their grief.

Bishop Quire commended the Nigerian UMC leadership for its immediate response through local church leaders and first responders, including Rev. Dr. Danladi Balutu, Rev. Monday Musa Marwa, and Rev. Geoffrey Jarama. The church has begun offering emergency relief and pastoral support to affected communities.

"As a sister Conference, we stand ready to provide prayerful and practical support where possible," said Bishop Quire. "We join you in mourning and in prayer for healing, peace, and restoration."

The Liberia UMC called on both the federal and state governments of Nigeria to swiftly restore peace, protect citizens, and ensure justice for the victims.

"Violence is never the solution; only peace, understanding, and justice can lead us forward," the Bishop emphasized, urging stakeholders in the conflict to seek reconciliation.

The deadly assault has drawn condemnation from religious leaders across the West Africa region, who warn that such acts not only threaten human lives but also undermine efforts to promote peace and religious coexistence.

In closing, Bishop Quire urged members of the United Methodist Church in Liberia, Africa, and around the world to continue praying for the people of Karim Lamido and the Northeast Nigeria Annual Conference.

"May God's comfort, justice, and peace prevail," he said.