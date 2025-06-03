Liberian Human Rights Activist Quaye Accuses Government of Enabling Migrant-Led Deforestation and Land Conflict

Monrovia — Stanley Delano Quaye, a Liberian human rights advocate and writer based in Ottawa, Canada, has accused the Government of Liberia of turning a blind eye to widespread illegal migration and deforestation allegedly driven by Burkinabè nationals crossing into Liberia from Côte d'Ivoire.

In a statement and communication to the European Union Delegation in Monrovia, Quaye claimed that senior Liberian government officials, including some lawmakers, are complicit in facilitating the trafficking of Burkinabè migrants into the country for cocoa farming, in exchange for land.

"This network results in thousands of undocumented migrants entering Liberia for the sole purpose of exploiting forested areas for farming, particularly cocoa," Quaye alleged. "This is fueling environmental destruction and creating growing tensions between local communities and the migrants."

Quaye further stated that some of the migrants face abuse by the very officials who allegedly bring them into the country.

"Burkinabè migrants face abuses at the hands of government officials who smuggled them in," he said.

Calling for immediate international action, Quaye appealed to the European Union to suspend all climate, forest, and environmental budgetary aid to Liberia until the government demonstrates tangible efforts to curb illegal migration and halt deforestation.

"We urge the EU to halt all budgetary assistance related to climate, forest management, and other aid to Liberia until the government can stop the destruction of Liberia's forest by Burkinabè migrants," Quaye said in his letter.

He warned that if the situation is left unaddressed, land-related conflicts between locals and foreign migrants could escalate further.

According to Quaye, a human rights monitoring group is currently compiling evidence of alleged involvement by government officials in the migrant trafficking network. He said that documentation will be shared with the Government of Liberia and the international community, including Liberia's development partners.

"This group is working to clearly document senior officials' involvement in migrant trafficking from Ivory Coast to Liberia for farming purposes," he stated. "We have nothing against the Boakai-led government. Our only goal is to prevent future land conflicts and protect Liberia's natural resources."

Quaye has also recommended sanctions against any Liberian officials found to be involved in facilitating illegal migration and environmental harm.

Neither the Government of Liberia nor the Legislature has issued a response to the allegations at the time of this report.