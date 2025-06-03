Liberia: JFK Medical Center Resumes Dialysis Services After Temporary Suspension

Monrovia — The John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK), Liberia's premier national referral hospital, has officially resumed dialysis services at its Renal Dialysis Center, following a temporary suspension caused by technical and operational challenges.

In a press statement issued Friday, JFK management confirmed that the critical service is now fully operational, marking a major step forward in the delivery of specialized healthcare to patients suffering from kidney failure and related conditions.

The development brings relief to many patients who had been left in limbo due to the suspension.

"The resumption of dialysis treatment marks a significant milestone in restoring life-saving care for patients," the statement read.

"JFK reaffirms its role as a critical provider of specialized health services in Liberia."

Dialysis is a life-sustaining treatment for individuals with end-stage renal disease or chronic kidney conditions.

The interruption in service at JFK had prompted concern among patients and their families, with some forced to seek costly treatment alternatives abroad or in private facilities.

Their concerns, which were published in Frontpageafrica, led to the hospital management to quickly bring in Reagent, which was lacking at the center. The Reagent reportedly arrived in Liberia late Friday night, May 30.

The center's reopening is being welcomed as a vital public health intervention.

The hospital management expressed gratitude to the public for its patience and ongoing trust throughout the disruption.

Hospital officials also assured citizens that measures have been taken to ensure the stability and sustainability of dialysis services going forward.

Patients requiring dialysis have been encouraged to contact the JFK Renal Unit directly for medical assessments and to schedule appointments.

Medical personnel at the facility have undergone readiness protocols to handle the anticipated influx of patients needing renal care.

Healthcare advocates say the resumption of dialysis services at JFK is not just a return to routine care, but a test of the health system's resilience and responsiveness to specialized medical needs.

"This is a step in the right direction," said Dr. Martha Kollie, a public health specialist in Monrovia. "But it must be supported with regular maintenance, adequate staffing, and sustained government oversight to ensure it doesn't falter again."

With this development, JFK Medical Center reiterates its commitment to building a people-centered, responsive health system that addresses the needs of every Liberian, especially the most vulnerable.