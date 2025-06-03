Liberia: Rubber Sector Gets Boost As Rpal, Rdfi Donate Motorcycles and Tech Equipment to Field Staff

Todee District, Montserrado County -- In a bid to revitalize Liberia's struggling rubber sector and increase productivity among smallholder farmers, the Rubber Planters Association of Liberia (RPAL), in partnership with the Rubber Development Fund Incorporated (RDFI), has donated 21 motorcycles and 14 tablet devices to its county supervisors and agricultural technicians.

The equipment was officially presented at a ceremony held over the weekend at RPAL's headquarters in Todee District, Montserrado County. The initiative is aimed at strengthening field support for rubber farmers, particularly those in remote areas who lack access to improved planting materials and technical guidance.

RPAL President Wilhelmina G. Mulbah Siaway said the donation represents a strategic step toward boosting rubber production by empowering technicians with mobility and digital tools needed to deliver hands-on assistance.

"These motorcycles will allow our field staff to reach farmers more efficiently," she said. "Our technicians will be supporting farmers in adopting high-yielding rubber clones and improving overall farm practices to ensure sustainability and profitability."

The 14 tablet phones, preloaded with GPS tracking and real-time reporting software, will be used to monitor the ongoing distribution of 300,000 free budded rubber stumps to over 600 smallholder farmers across the country. The devices are expected to improve data collection, track distribution progress, and support field coordination.

RDFI Chairman Tokpah J. Mulbah highlighted the strategic importance of accurate reporting and effective deployment of field resources to reverse years of decline in Liberia's rubber sector--a sector once considered a major pillar of the country's economy.

"Liberia is falling behind other rubber-producing nations in the region, including Ivory Coast," he said. "This support package is a first step in addressing the logistical and technical challenges our sector faces. We expect our staff to use these tools responsibly to help rebuild the industry."

Mulbah also stressed that without meaningful interventions to supply improved planting materials and technical outreach, Liberia risks further deterioration in production and competitiveness on the regional market.

William Summerville, RPAL's Agricultural Supervisor for Grand Bassa County, welcomed the support on behalf of field staff. He noted that the new tools will significantly improve fieldwork efficiency and farmer engagement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These motorcycles and tablets are more than just equipment--they're lifelines for our work in the field," Summerville said. "They will enable us to better support our farmers, deliver clones on time, and provide timely updates to central offices."

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by RPAL and RDFI to modernize rubber cultivation in Liberia and restore investor and farmer confidence in the sector. It aligns with ongoing national efforts to improve agricultural productivity and reduce the country's reliance on traditional exports such as raw rubber.

Madam Mulbah Siaway emphasized that RPAL remains committed to empowering smallholder farmers by linking them to improved inputs, market access, and up-to-date agronomic support.

"We are serious about rebuilding this industry," she said. "And that means equipping our staff and supporting our farmers with everything they need to succeed."

The field technicians are expected to begin deployment with the new equipment immediately, covering key rubber-producing counties including Grand Bassa, Bong, Nimba, Margibi, and Maryland.