Liberia: Former TWP Standard Bearer Demands Legislative Probe Into Presidential Aircraft Incident

Monrovia — Former Standard Bearer of the Grand True Whig Party (TWP), Eric Olson, is calling for a full-scale legislative investigation into the recent incident involving the presidential aircraft carrying President Joseph N. Boakai, describing it as a serious national security concern.

The call follows confirmation from the Liberia Airport Authority that on Thursday, May 29, the aircraft transporting the Liberian leader experienced a tyre burst upon landing. The incident left the plane briefly stranded on the runway at the Roberts International Airport (RIA), before normal operations resumed following the removal of a private aircraft that had occupied the runway.

While airport officials assured the public that the situation was resolved, Olson says the response lacks transparency and does little to reassure citizens of the safety of the nation's top leadership.

"This alarming incident must be viewed with the utmost seriousness," Olson said in a statement Friday. "I am deeply disappointed with the Liberia Airport Authority's response, which appears to lack the transparency necessary to instill public confidence."

Olson stressed that such technical malfunctions should not be treated as routine and called for greater accountability from all agencies involved in the aircraft's operation.

"We demand a full legislative investigation into this matter," he said. "The ownership, maintenance history, repairs, and service records of the aircraft must be disclosed without delay. Every government entity involved in its chartering and management must be held accountable."

The former TWP leader warned that the incident reflects broader vulnerabilities in Liberia's aviation sector, which, if left unaddressed, could jeopardize national security.

"This incident exposes a systemic failure that calls for urgent reforms and stronger oversight," he noted. "We cannot afford lapses when it comes to the safety of our President, our government officials, or our citizens."

Olson concluded by urging lawmakers to act swiftly and decisively.

"The future of Liberia depends on accountability at every level of governance. We must uphold the principles of transparency and integrity to protect our national sovereignty and stability," he said.

As of Friday evening, there has been no official response from the Executive Mansion or the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority regarding Olson's call for an investigation.