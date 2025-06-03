Liberia: India Reaffirms Global Stand Against Terrorism During High-Level Delegation Visit to Liberia

Monrovia — An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India has arrived in Monrovia as part of the Government of India's global initiative under Operation Sindoor, reinforcing New Delhi's unwavering stance against terrorism.

The visit, from Saturday, May 31 to June 2, aims to strengthen bilateral ties and express India's commitment to international cooperation in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation, comprising senior Members of Parliament from both houses and a seasoned diplomat, was received at the Roberts International Airport on Saturday, May 31, by Indian Ambassador to Liberia Manoj Bihari Verma.

Also present to welcome the delegation were Hon. Sekou S. Kanneh, Representative for District Number Two, Montserrado County and Chairman of the Executive Committee, and Montserrado County District Eight Representative, Prince A. Toles.

Headed by Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from the Shiv Sena, the eight-member delegation, reflects India's multi-party democratic ethos and collective resolve to address global security threats.

The group includes Bansuri Swaraj, MP, Lok Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, Lok Sabha, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Atul Garg, MP, Lok Sabha, BJP, Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP, Rajya Sabha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra, MP, Rajya Sabha, BJP, S.S. Ahluwalia, former MP and former Minister of State, BJP, Ambassador Sujan Chinoy, as well as former Indian Ambassador to Japan and Mexico, and former Consul General in Shanghai and Sydney.

During their three-day visit, the delegation is scheduled to engage in high-level talks with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

In addition, the delegation will interact with prominent Liberian think tanks and media members to discuss strategies for enhancing cooperation in global peace and security, with terrorism prevention as a central theme.

In a brief statement, Ambassador Verma emphasized the importance of the visit and noted: "This delegation represents the unity of the Indian Parliament in taking a firm stand against terrorism.

Liberia, as a valued partner in West Africa, is an important part of India's global diplomatic engagement under Operation Sindoor."

The Indian Embassy in Monrovia also highlighted that the visit will deepen mutual understanding and reinforce both nations' commitment to shared democratic values, peace, and security.

The delegation's arrival comes at a time when global security cooperation is increasingly vital in the face of transnational threats.

By engaging with Liberian leadership and civil society, India continues to position itself as a responsible global actor, advocating for unity and zero tolerance toward terrorism worldwide.

The Indian delegation has hit the ground running. On Sunday, the delegation paid 'solemn' floral tributes at the grave of former President William V.S. Tubman, fondly remembered as the 'Father of Modern Liberia', at the National Museum of Liberia. The visit, which highlighted Liberia's rich history and resilience, reaffirmed India's deep solidarity with the Liberian people and its commitment to global peace and security.

Later in the day, the delegation held an interactive session with members of the Indian community in Liberia. They conveyed India's unwavering stance against terrorism in all its forms and acknowledged the strong international support backing this cause. The delegation also praised the Indian diaspora in Liberia for its contribution to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the delegation is expected to meet with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti and House Speaker Richard Nagbe, among others today.

The Officials are also expected to hold an interactive meeting with a cross section of citizens including Think Tanks, local media as well as social media influencers.