West Africa: Liberia United Methodist Church Condemns Attack On Ganta Hospital, Demands Justice

Ganta, Nimba County — The Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC) has issued a strong condemnation of recent attacks on the Ganta United Methodist Hospital and its administration building, allegedly carried out by individuals linked to the breakaway Global Methodist Church in Nimba County.

In a press statement issued Friday, Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr., Resident Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference, called for swift and impartial justice, describing the attack as "an assault not only on the Church but on humanity itself."

"An attack on this facility is not just an attack on the United Methodist Church," Bishop Quire stated, "but also on the very ideals of humanity, service, and peace."

The Ganta United Methodist Hospital is one of Liberia's oldest and most trusted faith-based medical institutions, known for serving thousands across Nimba County and surrounding areas with compassionate and professional care. According to the Church, the recent violence included threats against staff and destruction of property--actions which have sparked widespread concern.

The statement highlighted that such acts not only endanger patients and healthcare workers but also undermine national efforts toward peace, development, and religious tolerance.

The United Methodist leadership is urging action from the highest levels of government.

"We call on the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice and relevant security agencies, to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter and bring those perpetrators arrested to justice without fear or favor," the statement read.

The Church also appealed to community leaders and residents of Nimba County to denounce violence and champion peaceful coexistence, warning that religious divisions must not be allowed to escalate into violence.

Despite the attack, Bishop Quire reaffirmed the United Methodist Church's commitment to Liberia's progress.

"We remain committed to serving the people of Liberia in health, education, and spiritual growth--even in the face of adversity," he declared.

The statement concluded with a biblical call to justice, quoting the prophet Amos: "Let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!" (Amos 5:24)

Calls for calm, unity, and prayer have been echoed throughout the United Methodist community as church leaders urge members to respond with peace and resilience amid growing tensions with the Global Methodist Church faction.