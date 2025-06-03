Liberian Women Lecturers Launch National Network to Tackle Gender Inequality in Academia

Monrovia — A group of Liberian women academics have launched the Association of University Women Lecturers of Liberia (AUWOL-Liberia) with a call for greater gender equality in the country's higher education system.

The new organization was unveiled during a launch and fundraising ceremony at the University of Liberia auditorium. AUWOL-Liberia, founded by women educators from across the country, aims to close the gender gap in academia by empowering women lecturers, supporting professional development, and mentoring the next generation of female scholars.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Augurie Stevens, Vice President for Student Support Services at the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU), emphasized the critical role female lecturers play in shaping Liberia's education sector. "We need female lecturers in Liberia because they play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's educational landscape," she said. "Their presence encourages women's participation in higher education while fostering a more inclusive academic environment."

Dr. Stevens stressed that women educators are not just teachers but also mentors, researchers, and advocates for gender equity. She urged female lecturers to take the lead in challenging discriminatory practices, advocating for inclusive policies, and addressing issues such as sexual harassment in academia, including the persistent "sex for grades" problem. She announced plans to establish women's forums within institutions to offer safe spaces for victims and promote accountability.

Citing the legacies of pioneering Liberian educators like Mary Antoinette Brown Sherman, Africa's first female university president, and Anna E. Cooper, the University of Liberia's first female dean, Dr. Stevens also recognized current academic leaders such as Dr. Agnes Reeves-Taylor and Dr. Layli Maparyan as inspirations for women in academia. "With awareness, we can implement programs that encourage girls to pursue higher education, promote academic leadership, and advocate for gender equality," she added.

University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan also addressed the gathering, reflecting on her own journey as a woman in higher education. Drawing on her early experiences at Spelman College, she recalled learning that "women can do anything"--a message she believes must be passed on to Liberia's aspiring female scholars. "Representation is where we start, but it's not the only place. We must also ensure that our curriculum reflects the contributions of women," she said.

Dr. Maparyan urged universities to increase the number of women in faculty and leadership positions and called for stronger measures to combat sexual harassment on campuses. "We all know it happens to professors, administrators, and women at every level, and we also know that it's not right," she stated, pledging to strengthen policies that protect women in academia.

She commended male allies like Dr. Alvin Jucia, who has actively recruited gender-balanced faculty in his department. To support AUWOL-Liberia, Dr. Maparyan pledged $500 from her personal funds and another $500 on behalf of the University of Liberia.

AUWOL-Liberia's formation marks a significant step toward institutionalizing gender equity in Liberia's academic sector. The organization brings together lecturers, administrators, and university leaders to create mentorship opportunities and a support network for women pursuing academic careers.

Dr. Agnes Reeves-Taylor, Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Liberia, highlighted the unique challenges women face in academia, including balancing family responsibilities and a lack of mentors. "Women uniquely face challenges as academics. Many start their careers juggling motherhood and household duties. Some feel discouraged, lacking mentors to boost their confidence. But by coming together, they can see role models who have risen to great heights," she said.

She added that the initiative also aims to inspire girls from underprivileged communities. "Being a woman should never be a barrier to achieving great things. Start with what you have, do your best, and never believe that shortcuts will get you ahead. Dedication and hard work will pave the way for success."