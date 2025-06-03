Liberian Health NGO Calls for Tech-Driven Response to Antimicrobial Resistance

Monrovia — Consummate Health and Sanitation, a local health-focused nonprofit, has intensified its campaign against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) by hosting its second Annual AMR Conference in Monrovia over the weekend.

The 2025 event emphasized the urgent need for innovation and the use of technology in combating AMR in Liberia.

Held under the theme "The Role of Technology in Mitigating AMR in Liberia," the conference gathered more than 100 stakeholders, including young health advocates, researchers, community leaders, and policymakers. It served as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and policy recommendations aimed at strengthening Liberia's position in the global fight against AMR.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. George Flayflay Sorbor, Assistant Professor of Pharmacotherapy at the University of Liberia. Dr. Sorbor presented a sobering analysis of the growing AMR threat across Africa, highlighting the devastating impact of bacterial resistance.

"From the African region, about 2.5 million deaths are reported due to bacterial AMR," Dr. Sorbor said. "Bloodstream infections alone account for approximately 86,000 deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa, which includes Liberia. These numbers are alarming and demand urgent attention."

Dr. Sorbor pointed to unregulated street sales of antibiotics and low public awareness as key contributors to AMR in Liberia. He urged stronger regulation, public education, and a youth-led technological approach to address the crisis.

"You walk down the street and hear vendors claiming their drugs can cure five different diseases. No one stops them, and the public believes it," he noted. "The use of technology is very important, but are you ready? The change in AMR starts with you."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Health Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Martin M.N. Forkpah, Executive Director of Consummate Health and Sanitation, opened the conference by stressing the importance of integrating innovation into Liberia's public health strategies.

"AMR is not a future threat; it is a present crisis. We must act now and act boldly," Forkpah said. He called for the Annual AMR Conference to be recognized as a national event, supported by the Ministry of Health and partners such as Africa CDC and the World Health Organization.

Forkpah further emphasized the need for multisectoral coordination to institutionalize Liberia's response to AMR through evidence-based interventions and digital health tools.

Founded in 2022, Consummate Health and Sanitation focuses on national health and hygiene through advocacy, education, and community engagement. Its work aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

The 2025 AMR Conference ended with renewed calls for youth involvement, community-based innovation, and stronger partnerships across sectors. Participants left the event energized to contribute solutions and raise awareness in their respective communities.