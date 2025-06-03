South Africa: Inquest into Apartheid-Era Murder of Cradock Four Activists Reopens After Nearly Four Decades

Cape Town — A high court inquest into the murders of four prominent anti-apartheid activists has been reopened in South Africa, marking a significant development in one of the most notorious crimes of the apartheid era.

The inquest into the deaths of Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli, and Sparrow Mkonto - known as the Cradock Four - commenced at the Gqeberha High Court on June 2, 2025, nearly 40 years to the day after they were killed.

The four activists were abducted by apartheid security police at a roadblock near Gqeberha on June 27, 1985, while returning to Cradock from a meeting. They were subsequently tortured and killed by security forces.

Despite two previous inquests in 1987 and 1993, no individuals were held accountable for the murders. While the 1993 inquest attributed responsibility to security forces, it failed to result in prosecutions.

In 1999, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission denied amnesty applications from six officers connected to the case. However, none of these officers were ever prosecuted, and all have since died.

The National Prosecuting Authority recommended reopening the inquest, citing new evidence and inconsistencies in previous investigations. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola stated that the renewed legal proceedings are "in the interest of justice" and aim to provide closure to the victims' families.

The timing of the inquest's commencement coincides with the 40th anniversary of the murders, underscoring the significance of this long-delayed pursuit of justice.

The inquest faced several delays, including a postponement in 2024 due to legal funding issues affecting some parties involved in the proceedings.

Adding urgency to the case is the advanced age of remaining persons of interest, who range from 75 to 88 years old, highlighting the critical window for obtaining testimony and evidence.

The families of the Cradock Four maintained their decades-long pursuit of justice. In January 2025, 25 families, including those of the murdered activists, filed a lawsuit against the South African government for its failure to prosecute apartheid-era crimes.

The lawsuit seeks an inquiry into the lack of prosecutions and demands R167 million for further investigations and the establishment of memorials.

The reopened inquest represents a crucial step in South Africa's ongoing efforts to address past injustices and honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against apartheid.

As proceedings continue at the Gqeberha High Court, the case stands as a test of the country's commitment to ensuring accountability for crimes committed during the apartheid era, even decades after the transition to democracy.