Nigeria: How Chelle Used Unity Cup to Win Over Vocal Critics

Without a doubt, the coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Sekou Chelle, has used the just concluded Unity Cup in London to make a bold statement that he has the technical acumen to restore the lost glory of the three-time African champions.

On Saturday, the Super Eagles triumphed over Jamaica 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time At the Brentford Community Stadium to reclaim the trophy they won in 2002 against the same 'Reggae boys.'

They had edged out arch-rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in one of the semi-finals on Wednesday to set up the mouth-watering final that ended in high-tensioned penalty shootout.

NFF's appointment of Chelle

When the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), appointed Chelle in January, both the coach and federation came under heavy criticism by football stakeholders who felt that the Malian's profile did not match the kind of head coach a star-studded team like the Super Eagles require to succeed.

Such skepticism wasn't unfounded because Chelle's most notable achievement as a coach was the quarter-final berth he had achieved with the national team of Mali at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Therefore, many football fans in Nigeria who wanted a world-class gaffer who would easily command the confidence and respect of the players felt disappointed when Chelle was picked ahead of other coaches who indicated interest in the job with even better credentials.

However, during his unveiling in Abuja, the coach who is known for his attacking philosophy and preference for 4-4-2 formation exuded so much confidence in his capacity to turnaround the fortunes of the Super Eagles, promising that the team would play attacking football with defensive solidity.

Going by his antecedents, Chelle likes to deploy two strikers to maintain constant attacking pressure on the opposition while maintaining a disciplined defence.

Undoubtedly, he promise was hinged on his previous knowledge of the attacking pedigree of the team's frontline which boasts of accomplished strikers like Victor Osimhen, reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon among others.

World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Chelle's first match as coach of the Super Eagles, a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda in Kigali favoured him remarkably as the resounding 2-0 win greatly reduced the cynicism that greeted his appointment.

However, his second match in charge which was another World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe that many thought would end in a decisive win for the Super Eagles disappointed the Malian as the Brave Warriors against all odds forced the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in Uyo, leaving Nigeria's World Cup hopes in a balance.

When he arrived, the Super Eagles were languishing in fifth position with three points in the group that comprises South Africa, Rwanda, Benin Republic, Zimbabwe and Lesotho. After one win and a draw under Chelle, the Super Eagles are now fourth on the table with seven points, with four matches left to play, meaning the maximum points they can gather is 18 points. For many, this seems an impossible task.

Despite the precarious position of the Super Eagles in the World Cup table, Chelle appears to have used the Unity Cup to underscore his coaching tactics and determination to produce a new national team that would possibly qualify for the World Cup and play both enterprising and entertaining football.

Victorious outing in London

In four matches, he has won a trophy for Nigeria and given international debut appearances for a number of budding stars, highlighting the talents that abound in the country.

In recent times, no Super Eagles coach has reposed so much confidence in the home-based players as Chelle. Aside taking at least nine Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players to the Unity Cup, he ensured that five of them-Sodiq Ismail, Sikiru Alimi, Papa Mustapha Idris, Collins Ugwueze and Ifeanyi Onyebuchi played a role in the victorious outing. Even though the quartet of Adamu Abubakar, Nduka Junior, Isaac Saviour and Waliu Ojetoye didn't taste action, they are definitely more motivated to pursue their national team dreams.

It is now on record that Chelle handed senior team debut to Felix Agu who recently switched allegiance from Germany to Nigeria, Papa Idris, Alimi, Onyebuchi, Ugwueze, Uche Christanus and the immensely talented youngster Benjamin Fredrick who won Man of the Match on his Super Eagles debut.

Stakeholders predict bright future under Chelle

Expectedly, Chelle's willingness to throw open the camp of the Super Eagles has won him accolades from Nigerian football stakeholders.

Most of those who spoke to Daily Trust said with the bold steps taken so far by the 47-year old coach and the competitive spirit in the team, the future is already looking bright.

The Director of Football, Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS FC), Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka said: "Chelle' actions have clearly revealed that Nigeria as the football destination of Africa is blessed with talented players that can rise to any situation and excel.

"There should not be any automatic jersey for any player in the Super Eagles because quality players abound in the country."

A former Chairman of Gombe State Football Commission, Malam Farouk Yarma, also said: "The victory in the Unity Cup was a testament to the team's hard work and collective effort. Chelle demonstrated great confidence in the players, which certainly contributed to our positive performance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Moving forward, we should build on this momentum by integrating new players, experimenting with fresh tactics, while creating an environment with less pressure to foster continuous growth and success."

On his part, a football agent, Mr. Wilfred Saaondo "Osas" said Chelle shouldn't relent on his effort to discover and integrate new players into the team.

"The eagerness of the coach to invite and test new players in matches like the ones played in the just concluded Unity Cup is a step in the right direction.

"It is a near perfect method of experimenting to be able to pick one or more capable fresh legs and integrate them into the main quad for important tasks ahead."

Meanwhile, as the victorious Super Eagles shift attention to the first-ever meeting between Nigeria and Russia at the senior level on Friday, the Chairman of the FCT Football Association, Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed, has charged Chelle and the players to sustain the momentum.

"I think Chelle is doing well. He has brought a new energy and he is at home in Africa much more than previous coaches.

"He has to keep trying out new players to get the strongest squad. The friendly match against Russia will be a very good preparation test for the Super Eagles," he said.