Liberia: Chief Justice Yuoh Urges Female Lawyers to Bridge Justice Gap for Women, Children in Liberia

Monrovia — Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh on Friday called on female legal professionals in Liberia to reignite their commitment to defending the rights of women and children--particularly in rural areas where legal protection remains severely lacking.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) at the Temple of Justice, Yuoh warned that justice remains elusive for many of Liberia's most vulnerable citizens. She cited disturbing new trends in online trafficking and ongoing rights violations in underserved communities as urgent concerns that demand greater legal intervention.

"It is disheartening to see most of us who even have the time not making that time to go to our organization where we can make a difference," the Chief Justice said. "The rural women are depending on us. The market women are depending on us."

Yuoh, who is nearing the end of her tenure on the Supreme Court bench, pledged to rejoin AFELL in full capacity upon retirement. "Within three months' time, you will see me there," she declared, recalling her early years of volunteer service with the organization before joining the Law Reform Commission.

Her remarks were both reflective and urgent, underscoring the widening justice gap for women and children, particularly in rural Liberia, where many cannot recognize when their rights are being violated or access proper legal representation.

The Chief Justice also sounded the alarm on rising cases of digital exploitation, referencing the recent case of a Liberian woman deceived by an online relationship and left stranded in The Gambia. "There are current issues affecting women and children," she said. "Women and children issues will always be current in any society... this organization will continually have its hands full."

She further endorsed a constitutional amendment to extend AFELL leadership terms, describing the current two-year mandate as insufficient for sustainable advocacy. "I will be the proponent for that when I retire," Yuoh said.

UN Women Country Representative Comfort Lamptey, delivering the keynote address, echoed the call for renewed activism and collaboration. She challenged AFELL to confront patriarchal barriers and expand partnerships with institutions including the Gender Ministry, the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court, and civil society networks like WONGOSOL.

"Now is the time to break entrenched patriarchal norms," Lamptey said. "Women seeking justice are entitled to fair representation under the law."

She commended AFELL's progress over the years but emphasized that Liberia's commitment to the Beijing Declaration goals--especially ending violence against women and empowering female leaders--must be accelerated. "This is central to your work," she told members.

Incoming AFELL President Cllr. Philomena Tugbe Williams highlighted the group's recent advocacy milestone in establishing a Juvenile Court in Montserrado County. However, she lamented the ongoing practice of detaining juvenile offenders alongside hardened adult criminals in poor conditions.

"Through our advocacy and the assistance of our partners, the Juvenile Court was established," she said. "But juvenile delinquents are sadly being placed in surrounding jail cells with hardened adult criminals and complain of horrible detention conditions."

AFELL's new leadership team includes Cllr. Bowoulo Taylor Kelley as 1st Vice President, Cllr. Evelyn Lah Gongloe as 2nd Vice President, Cllr. Sundaiway N. Amegashie as Secretary General, Cllr. Isabel B. Diggs as Treasurer, and Cllr. Tonieh Talery Wiles as Chaplain.

Founded in 1994 amid Liberia's civil war, AFELL has grown into one of the country's leading gender justice organizations. It provides free legal services through its Legal Aid Clinic and combats gender-based violence through its SGBV unit.

As Liberia navigates post-conflict reforms and rising digital threats, the message from the country's top jurist and key international partners was unequivocal: the legal community must rise to meet the moment--or risk failing the very people they pledged to protect.