Liberia: SKD Sports Complex Turns Into Car-Wash Spot Amid Flooding

Monrovia — Once Liberia's premier sports venue, the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex has taken an unexpected turn -- becoming a makeshift car-washing hub due to persistent flooding caused by poor drainage.

Originally built to serve as the country's flagship international sports facility, the SKD has fallen into disrepair, shifting from a symbol of national pride to an embarrassing spectacle for both fans and athletes.

On Friday, May 30, residents of Paynesville were stunned to see groups of motorbike riders scrubbing their bikes at the entrance -- and even inside parts -- of the stadium, taking advantage of stagnant water caused by faulty drainage systems.

But the deterioration goes far beyond the outer walls. Reports indicate the interior of the stadium is also in poor condition.

Football fans attending international matches frequently complain about the unclean environment. Many have been seen urging Ministry of Youth and Sports staff to clean seats before games -- a reflection of the ongoing maintenance crisis.

Further investigation reveals the stadium's outer walls have not been repainted since a major renovation that occurred between 2016 and 2018.

Despite an $18 million facelift funded by the Chinese government during former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration, the facility has visibly deteriorated in recent years.

It was also discovered that during the most recent renovation, conducted in 2022 under former President George Weah, only a portion of the interior was painted, while the exterior was left untouched.

2024 Embarrassment: Garbage, Weeds, and Defeat

In 2024, fans were shocked to see the stadium overrun by garbage and weeds, further fueling public frustration over the facility's neglect.

That same year, Liberia suffered a 2-1 defeat to Equatorial Guinea -- but for many spectators, the dismal condition of the stadium overshadowed the match itself.

Bathrooms reportedly lacked basic toiletries, forcing fans to endure unsanitary conditions during the high-profile game.

To add to the disgrace, the stadium's medical room was described as ill-equipped, with only a few beds, no running water, and no restroom facilities. Medical staff have reportedly had to evacuate patients through windows during overcrowded events -- a troubling sign of compromised emergency response and player safety.

Calls for Urgent Action

Over the weekend, The Liberian Investigator spoke with motorbike riders who expressed frustration over the Ministry of Youth and Sports' failure to maintain the SKD.

Some issued a direct warning: if the government does not resolve the flooding issue, they will continue to use the stadium's entrance as a car-wash -- even during international games and events.

"We are calling on the MYS people to rescue this stadium from going down, or else we will keep washing cars and bikes here," said Anthony Tappiah, a motorbike rider.

Another rider, Peter Vincent, urged the government to take the matter seriously and improve the facility to prevent further national embarrassment.

Efforts to obtain comments from officials at the Ministry of Youth and Sports proved unsuccessful, as ministers and directors declined to speak on the matter when approached.