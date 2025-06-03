Liberia: LERC Launches Digital Licensing Platform to Regulate Electrical Work in Liberia

Monrovia</Strong></Em><strong> <em> — The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission has launched a nationwide digital portal to certify and license electrical professionals and contractors, a move aimed at eliminating unlicensed work and preventing dangerous, substandard installations across the country.

The digital platform is part of a broader regulatory effort following LERC's 2023 publication of its Certification and Licensing of Electrical Professionals and Contractors Regulations, which mandate certification for anyone involved in the design, installation, maintenance or inspection of electrical systems.

"The launch of this digital portal is not only a technological milestone, but also a strategic step toward safety and professionalism in the sector," said LERC Chairman Claude J. Katta during the launch ceremony at Murex Plaza Hotel in Sinkor.

Under the new framework, LERC will issue two types of certifications -- Electrical Professionals Certification and Electrical Inspectors Certification -- along with three classes of licenses: Energy Auditors' License, Solar PV Installers' License and Electrical Contractors' License.

"These regulations apply to individuals involved in the design, installation, commissioning, maintenance, repair, inspection, testing and energy efficiency contracting related to electrical systems," Katta said.

According to the commission, all electrical work -- from basic home wiring to commercial grid installation -- must be supervised or executed by a licensed professional. LERC warned that unlicensed practice would be a violation of national regulatory standards.

"Most importantly, always verify the validity of a professional's license before allowing any electrical work to begin," Katta cautioned. "This can be done by checking the individual's Licensed Electrical Worker ID card, which will be issued by the commission."

Once fully operational, the portal will host a public directory of licensed professionals and contractors and allow real-time verification by consumers. Professionals will be certified to operate based on specific voltage levels and load capacities.

"While home installations may only need the services of an electrician or inspector, larger systems -- such as those managed by service providers -- require skilled electrical technicians or engineers," Katta noted.

He encouraged electricians, technicians and contractors across the country to register on the portal, obtain proper credentials and operate in line with national regulations.

Katta also extended appreciation to President Joseph N. Boakai for appointing the current board of commissioners and called for continued collaboration from public institutions.

"We are calling on the ministries of Education, Mines and Energy, Youth and Sports; the Interview Panel; TVET institutions; and our service providers for your continued collaboration and active participation," he said.

The commission said the initiative is essential to reducing electrical hazards, improving energy efficiency and standardizing professional practices across Liberia.