Liberia: New KRU Town U-17 Wins LFA and Lonestar Cell MTN Momo Championship

Monrovia — New Kru Town Under-17 have been crowned champions of the second edition of the Lonestar Cell MTN MoMo Community U-17 League, following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bardnersville U-17 in Sunday's final at the D. Tweh Sports Pitch on Bushrod Island.

The hosts were stunned just three minutes into the match when Bardnersville opened the scoring. But New Kru Town bounced back after the break, with Jamel Kamara equalizing from the penalty spot before Levi George's sensational strike sealed the win.

The loss marks a second consecutive final defeat for Bardnersville, who were beaten by King Gray U-17 in the 2024 championship match.

As champions, New Kru Town received a cash prize of 300,000 Liberian dollars. Runners-up Bardnersville walked away with 200,000 Liberian dollars.

Free Port and Battery Factory U-17 claimed third place with a 1-0 win over Brewerville, earning a L$100,000 cash prize.

New Kru Town also dominated the individual honors. Douglas Sackor was named Most Valuable Player, while Emmanuel Davis and Peter Bobby were awarded Best Coach and Best Defender, respectively. Jamel Kamara, who scored nine goals during the tournament, took home the Golden Boot Award.

Each of the 16 participating communities received L$72,000 in preparation support. Lonestar Cell MTN also provided two sets of jerseys, including warm-up gear, to all competing teams.

Lonestar Cell MTN, a leading brand in Liberia's mobile telecommunications industry, said the MoMo Community U-17 League is part of its commitment to promoting grassroots football across the country.