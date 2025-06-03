West Africa: Liberia, Ecowas Validate Human Security Report to Strengthen Regional Protection Framework

Monrovia — National and regional stakeholders on Friday validated a comprehensive assessment report aimed at reshaping Liberia's protection and human security framework--part of a broader West African effort to address growing vulnerabilities and post-conflict challenges across the region.

The report, produced under the ECOWAS Protection and Human Security Integrated Coordination Mechanism (ECO-PHSICM), was formally reviewed during a one-day meeting in Monrovia organized by the National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM). The session brought together key government officials, civil society actors, and international partners.

"This assessment identifies critical intervention areas and offers actionable strategies that align with ECOWAS and international standards," said Arthur Bestman, Executive Director of NCCRM. "It provides a realistic picture of Liberia's protection landscape and outlines how we can improve through collaboration."

The report spotlights persistent vulnerabilities among women, children, refugees, and internally displaced persons, while pointing to gaps in institutional response due to limited resources and weak coordination.

Bestman explained that the assessment is rooted in core ECOWAS instruments, including the Revised Treaty, the Protocol on Conflict Prevention, and the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework. He described the document as essential to understanding and addressing the social and economic fragilities that still threaten Liberia's post-war stability.

Launched in Liberia in September 2022, the ECO-PHSICM initiative has since undergone technical assessments and workshops, including a key session in July 2024 that identified priority areas for immediate action. The NCCRM serves as the secretariat for the initiative.

ECOWAS Backs Local Ownership and Urgency

ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia, Madam Josephine Nkrumah, emphasized that the report's relevance goes beyond bureaucracy.

"This is not just a validation exercise -- it is a national endeavor," she said. "Every Liberian has a stake in this. Your voices, your insights, and your expertise are essential to ensure that this document speaks directly to Liberia's protection and human security needs."

Nkrumah also urged the Liberian government, particularly the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to decentralize protection interventions to reach underserved communities. She called on all stakeholders--including security institutions and civil society--to treat the report with urgency and commitment.

"Our protocols address issues of trafficking, child protection, gender-based violence, and humanitarian law," she said. "This framework gives Liberia the tools to act decisively."

Civil Society Supports Policy Reform

Mr. Philip M. Kollie, National Network Coordinator of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP-Liberia), echoed the call for action. He said the assessment provides a crucial policy tool to strengthen Liberia's human security systems and protect its most vulnerable populations.

"This document will help enhance coordination and provide clarity on roles and responsibilities among institutions," Kollie noted.

Next Steps

Following its validation, the final report will be submitted to the Government of Liberia through the Office of Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and to ECOWAS for formal adoption and implementation support.

Despite existing policy frameworks, stakeholders agreed that sustainable human protection in Liberia will depend on strong inter-agency coordination, inclusive governance, and the political will to decentralize services across all counties.

The validation of the report represents a milestone in Liberia's alignment with regional protocols and signals renewed momentum in addressing the root causes of conflict and instability in West Africa.