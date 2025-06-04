Liberia: Govt Prosecutes Rep. Bility's Son in L$1m Drug Case

Temple of Justice, Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice, has begun prosecuting Peach Bility, son of Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility, on multiple drug-related offenses involving controlled substances valued at more than L$1 million.

Peach Bility pleaded not guilty on Monday when his indictment was formally read at Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice, joining legal battle with the State. The case stems from his arrest in March on charges of illegal drug possession and distribution.

The government indicted Bility during the May A.D. 2024 Term of Court on two first-degree felony charges: unlicensed possession, dispensation, delivery, distribution, and transportation of controlled drugs or substances; and unlicensed possession of controlled substances, in violation of Sections 14.85 and 14.89 of the Amended Penal Code of Liberia.

Defense counsel requested a jury trial, and 15 jurors were selected to remain sequestered in the basement of the Temple of Justice for the duration of the proceedings.

According to the indictment, Bility was arrested on March 24 at approximately 11:26 p.m. by agents of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) at Miami Beach in Mamba Point, Monrovia. He was allegedly caught smoking marijuana and distributing illicit substances from a gray vehicle bearing license plate A41029-LB.

Authorities said a search of the vehicle--conducted with Bility's consent--uncovered 21.4 grams of a narcotic mixture of cannabis and fentanyl, locally known as "kush"; 500 grams of marijuana; three firearms including a black pistol marked "AGUL 175" made in the U.S.; and ammunition.

The LDEA reported that the black-market value of the seized drugs was approximately US$7,928, or L$1.5 million in Liberian currency. Specifically, cannabis and fentanyl were appraised at US$428 (L$81,320) and other controlled substances at US$7,500 (L$1,425,000).

The indictment alleges that Bility is part of a drug distribution network operating across Monrovia and its suburbs, selling dangerous substances primarily to young people, motorcyclists, students, and street vendors. The drugs found in his possession are classified under Schedule I of Liberia's Controlled Substances Act and listed in the 1961 United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

"His actions were intentional, criminal, and in direct violation of the laws of Liberia," the indictment stated, adding that Bility had no valid license to possess or distribute any controlled substances.

Count I of the indictment accuses Bility of orchestrating a scheme to distribute narcotics that have led to increased criminal activities and deteriorating mental health among Liberian youth. It notes that kush is among the most harmful substances circulating on the Liberian market.

Count II focuses on the unlicensed possession of drugs, claiming that Bility used his vehicle as a mobile drug depot. During a preliminary examination, investigators identified the contents as kush and cocaine--both classified as grave offenses under Schedule I of the Penal Code.

If convicted on either count, Bility could face up to 20 years in prison, as the charges qualify as first-degree felonies. Under Liberian law, such offenses are non-bailable unless the defendant deposits twice the value of the bond in cash or provides a certified bank guarantee.

The prosecution is expected to call several LDEA officials as witnesses, including Commander Moses L. Meah, investigators Paygar and Papee Somah.

The trial continues this week at Criminal Court 'C'.