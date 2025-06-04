Gambia: Renowned Chef Saikou Bojang, Armanti Sign Brand Ambassador Deal

3 June 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

Celebrated Gambian culinary artist, Chef Saikou Bojang has signed a one-year deal with Armanti as its official brand ambassador.

The signing ceremony, held over the weekend, marks a major collaboration between one of the country's most respected chefs and one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands.

At the event, Chef Saikou, widely admired for his commitment to quality and creativity in Gambian cuisine, said the partnership is a natural fit.

"Armanti is a name people trust, and I've built my work around quality and authenticity. This is a chance to inspire, connect, and promote Gambian excellence on a wider scale." he said.

Alassana Jallow, Country Manager of Armanti, said the partnership was formed with a clear goal in mind.

"It's to help boost connection with consumers, reinforce our emphasis on quality, and raise the profile of the Armanti brand. Given Chef Saikou's background and passion for quality food, this is also an opportunity to support his work and project his name beyond the shores of The Gambia." Jallow stated.

As part of the agreement, Chef Saikou will appear in a series of promotional activities throughout the year. These include cooking shows that highlight Gambian and African cuisine, eye-catching billboards across the country, and a number of articles focused on healthy, quality food and local culinary stories.

The campaign will also explore the versatility of Armanti's wide range of household and lifestyle products, with Chef Saikou showcasing how they can be used in everyday settings from home kitchens to professional spaces.

The renowned Gambian Chef, Bojang has represented The Gambia in various international culinary stages and is also known for mentoring young chefs and promoting food as a key part of national identity and tourism.

Meanwhile, Chef's food lovers have welcomed the announcement with excitement, calling it a refreshing step forward in how brands and cultural figures can work together to drive both business and social impact.

The one-year collaboration is already being hailed as a promising blend of purpose and passion as Chef Saikou and Armanti Group view this as just the beginning.

