South Africa, Lesotho Enhances Trade and Investment Relations

3 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) and the Lesotho Ministry of Trade, Industry and Business Development have agreed to enhance trade and investment to advance shared interests.

This emanated from a meeting which was held in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The Lesotho Ministry of Trade, Industry and Business Development is currently on a week-long Study Mission on Regulatory Framework for Indigenous Plants and mechanism to leverage trade agreements, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC)- European Union (EU) Economic Partnership Agreement as well as to exchange experiences on how best to leverage trade agreements to promote growth and development.

According to the Deputy Director-General of Trade at the dtic Ambassador Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter, the importance of sharing resilience building strategies amid the seismic shifts in global trade is timely and can also enhance the buoyancy of the region.

The Mission follows the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Economic Cooperation that has been negotiated and signed by the Trade and Industry Ministers of both sides during the Bi-National Commission (BNC) earlier this year.

The MoU offers a good platform to facilitate greater cooperation between the two countries, promote exchange of experiences in a manner that promotes mutually beneficial trade and investment relations.

"We welcome the commitment between our two countries to work together to diversify production and to leverage trade agreements that the Southern Africa Customs Unions (SACU) is party to, that provide a good platform to access global markets," said Mlumbi-Peter.

The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation on standards and on cross-border value chains in identified sectors such as automotive, clothing and textiles, cosmetics and essential oils, cannabis, fruits and vegetables and leather and meat products.

Furthermore, the two sides agreed to prioritise the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and to work together towards the conclusion of outstanding negotiations, particularly in sectors like clothing, textiles and automotives that provide potential benefits to grow the economies of both countries.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.