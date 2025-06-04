Nigeria: We're Confronting Boko Haram Resurgence in North East - Govt

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has acknowledged a resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in the North East, particularly in Borno State, describing it as part of the insurgents' broader agenda to destabilise the Sahel region, impacting Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, at the end of a two-day working visit to military institutions in the state, the minister assured Nigerians that the federal government is actively addressing the threat.

"In the past two weeks, our armed forces have gained momentum, eliminating a significant number of insurgents," he said.

During the visit, the minister toured both the old and permanent sites of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), including the postgraduate school.

Commenting on the security challenges across different regions, the minister emphasised the complexity and variation of each situation.

"What we see in Benue is largely communal; clashes between farmers and herders. That requires a non-kinetic approach to resolve, including community engagement and conflict resolution.

"Herders will be confined to designated grazing areas, and we are providing the security necessary to prevent further violence," he said.

On the North East, the minister said, "The renewed Boko Haram activity in Borno is reflective of broader instability in the Sahel. If you've followed developments in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, you'll notice heightened attacks.

"However, our troops are rising to the challenge. The frequency of assaults on military camps has dropped significantly, and we are making strong gains."

He commended the armed forces for their performance and resilience.

"Our troops are doing an excellent job. It's a new wave of threats, but we are confronting it head-on. With God's help and your prayers, normalcy will return soon," he added.